California Wildfire Looters: Criminals Arrested for Looting Burned Homes

California wildfires continue to rage on, and although 63 people have died and tens of thousands more displaced due to the fires, that hasn’t stopped some criminals from trying to take advantage of the chaos and loot burned and vacant homes.

California police have arrested several criminals already, including a man and woman who stole and entire mobile home after the occupants of the home evacuated. Some celebrities are also threatening looters, warning potential criminals that some locals are prepared to “shoot on site,” to protect their property.

“It’s unfortunate that some people take advantage of others in a crisis,” Carey Hart, motorcross legend and Pink’s husband, wrote alongside a black and white photo of a dozen masked men cradling handguns and shotguns in front of a “looters will be shot on site P.D.C. Posse” sign. It is unclear if Hart was among the masked men.

“While the malibu fires have been burning, some locals have been fighting off and defending their property against the fires,” he added. “There have been sightings of looters breaking in to homes. Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into malibu.”

At this time, there have been no reports of anybody shooting at potential looters. However, several arrests have been made of men and women found with property that didn’t belong to them. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that two arrests were made Monday and four more came Tuesday in three locations — Chico, Paradise and Butte Creek Canyon — all under mandatory evacuation due to the raging Camp Fire.

Check out the list of looters below. Heavy will continue to update if anymore arrests are made due to looting.

Shayne Tinnel Jr. & Tracy Sizer Were Arrested For Stealing a Motor Home After The Owners Evacuated The Area

A man and a woman from the Northern California town of Magalia stole someone else’s motor home after the owner had evacuated, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers on patrol in Chico on Tuesday spotted the motor home that had been reported stolen, and, after pulling the vehicle over, noticed the motor home had a “damaged” ignition and no key.

Shayne Tinnel Jr., 22, was at the wheel of the RV and Tracy Sizer, 42, was sitting inside when deputies stopped them Tuesday and arrested them, officials said. They were charged with vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and looting.

Two More Arrests Were Made The Same Day – Teddy King & John Brown – After The Pair Was Found With a Stolen Laptop, Ski Masks & Drugs

Teddy King, 27, and John Brown, 38, were arrested in Paradise, a town that was completely devastated by the Camp Fire. At least 63 people were killed in and around Paradise, which was virtually incinerated by the blaze.

The pair were found with a laptop that did not belong to them, in addition to a ski mask, drugs, and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

King and Brown were both arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into the Butte County Jail.

Two More Looters Were Arrested After They Were Found Hiding Out in an Empty House With Guns, Drugs & Stolen Tools

Jason Burns, 41, and Michael Salisbury, 48, were found hiding in the bedroom of a home that belonged to a relative of Burns, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that the pair were found with a handgun, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, heroine and loaded magazines for the firearm.

Inside the garage of the home, police said they located an AR-15 rifle, in addition to several chainsaws and other tools suspected to be stolen. Outside the home was an ATV that was also reported stolen, the sheriff’s office said.

The pair were arrested and booked into Butte County Jail, where they are facing multiple weapons and controlled substance charges, and the investigation into the stolen property is “ongoing.”

