Camp Fire Map: Size, Evacuations, & Containment Updates [November 11]

The Camp Fire in Paradise, California in Butte County was just reported on Thursday, November 8 and grew rapidly to 8,000 acres before then jumping to 20,000 acres. By Saturday, November 10, the devastating fire was 100,000 acres in size. Today it’s grown more, but containment has increased too, which is good news. Sadly, at least 23 people have died from the Camp Fire. Read on to see interactive maps of the fire along with the latest details on the fire’s size, containment, evacuations, and a map of evacuation zones.
Camp Fire Maps
First, take a look at several general interactive maps of fires in California. For these, you can zoom in closer to see the Camp Fire specifically. On the map below, maintained by CAL FIRE, the Camp Fire can be found if you zoom in halfway between Redding and Red Bluff. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map to see the details.
The next map below shows affected areas with road closures from the fire. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map to see the details.
Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to see the Camp Fire.
These aren’t your only interactive map options for the Camp Fire. Mapping Support is tracking the fire closely. Here is the latest interactive Camp Fire map from Mapping Support. Click on the link in the tweet below to see the map:
Here is another map:
The fire has not yet been added to Inciweb.
Camp Fire Size, Containment, & Road Closures
The fire began at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, November 8 near Camp Creek Road close to Pulga, Oroville MR reported. In a few hours, it had grown to 5,000 acres and 0 percent containment, according to CAL FIRE. Sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph weren’t helping. By the end of the day, the fire had grown to 20,000 acres. Things only got worse on Friday, November 9 when the fire was estimated to be 70,000 acres and 5 percent contained. Then on Saturday, that estimate grew to 100,000 acres.
Today, the fire is estimated to be 109,000 acres. The good news is that containment has also increased and is at 25 percent.
At least 15,000 structures are threatened and 6,453 residences and 260 commercial structures have been destroyed from this fire, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE noted today: “Today the fire and firefighters will continue to be impacted by the strong winds. With the northeast wind pushing smoke to the southwest air operations will take advantage of the clearer air on the eastern side of the fire as long as weather and smoke conditions permit. Firefighters and cooperating agencies are continuing.”
CAL FIRE listed the following road closures on Sunday as:
- SR-70 at Pentz Rd W/B is closed.
- Wheelock Rd W/B from SR-70 is closed.
- SR-191 W/B from SR-70 is closed.
- Durham Pentz Rd. E/B from SR-99 N/B and S/B is closed.
- Neal Rd. E/B from SR-99 is closed.
- E/B Skyway at Honey Run is closed.
- SR-70 E/B from SR-149 is closed.
- SR-70 at Cherokee Rd is closed.
- SR-32 E/B at Yosemite is closed.
- Cherokee S/B at Water Service Rd is closed.
- Skyway at Humboldt Rd is closed.
- Skyway at De Sabla Ln is closed.
- Humboldt Rd at Bruce Rd is closed.
- Oro Quincy Highway (SR-162) E/B at Forbestow
- Oro Quincy Highway (SR-162) W/B at 4 Mile Rid
- SR-32 at Headwaters Rd
- SR-32 at Schott Rd (County Roads closure)
- SR-32 at Garland Rd SR-70 at Deadwood Rd
For information on road closures visit, http://www.dot.ca.gov/hq/roadinfo/Hourly.
Camp Fire Evacuations & Evacuation Zones
Evacuations have been ordered for the fire in multiple regions. These include, but may not be limited to, the following evacuation orders, according to CAL FIRE as of 7 a.m. on Sunday, November 11:
- Established for Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon, and Butte Valley
- Powellton zone
- Lovelock zone
- Humbug zone
- Stirling zone
- North Coutelenc zone
- North fir haven zone
- Nimshew zone
- Carnegie/colter zone
- South Firhaven zone
- South Coutelenc zone
- North pines zone
- South pines zone
- Old Magalia zone
- Lower Pentz zone
- Morgan ridge zone
- Lower Clark zone
- Highway 32 at Nopel South all the way to Chico city limits
- Butte creek road
- Centerville road
- Concow
- Pulga
- Yankee Hill
- Skyway from lower paradise to the Chico city limits
- Morgan ridge
- Highway 70 from Pulga to West branch
- Feather river bridge
- All of Clark Road and all of Pentz road, south to highway 70, everything west to highway 99 and south to highway 149 including all of Butte Valley
- Shippee Road from Highway 149 to Highway 99
- Cherokee Road to Highway 70 to Lake Oroville south to Table Mountain Blvd.
- East Bound Hwy 162/Oro Quincy Hwy at Forbestown Rd east to Mountain House
- Road/4 Mile Bridge Road, including the communities of Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Mountain House, and Bloomer Hill
Here is a map of the evacuation zones in Paradise, in case you’re not sure where your zone is. Click here to look up your zone by address. Or see a larger version of the Paradise Evacuation Zone map here.
Here’s a look at the Upper Ridge evacuation zone map. You can see a larger version here.
The town of Paradise provides this map which explains how one-way evacuations work in the town during emergency situations. You can view the full emergency brochure here.
If you’re not sure if you’re in an evacuation area, call 911.
Here are some evacuation centers in the area, according to CAL FIRE:
- OPEN: Yuba-Sutter Fairground (442 Franklin Ave, Yuba City, CA 95991)
- THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Butte County Fairgrounds (199 E Hazel St, Gridley, CA 95948)
- THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Glenn County Fairgrounds (221 E Yolo St, Orland, CA 95963)
- THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Chico Elks Club (1705 Manzanita, Chico)
- THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Oroville Nazarene Church (2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville, CA 95966)
- THIS SHELTER IS FULL – Neighborhood Church (2801 Notre Dame Blvd, Chico, CA 95928)
Here are some animal shelters in the area:
- Small animals: County Hospital at 2279 Del Oro and Mono, Suite E (also called the Del Oro Old County Hospital) – This shelter is full
- Large animals: Butte County Fairgrounds at 199 E Hazel St. in Gridley, CA
- Small animals: Chico Municipal Airport at 150 Airpark Blvd. in Chico, CA
Camp Fire evacuations can change rapidly. Follow the Butte County Sheriff’s Twitter account and the Butte County’s Twitter for the latest updates. Emergency radio stations for the Paradise area include 1500 AM (Paradise Town Radio) and 1460 AM (Upper Ridge Radio.)
This is a developing story.
