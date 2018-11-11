Camp Fire Map: Size, Evacuations, & Containment Updates [November 11]

The Camp Fire in Paradise, California in Butte County was just reported on Thursday, November 8 and grew rapidly to 8,000 acres before then jumping to 20,000 acres. By Saturday, November 10, the devastating fire was 100,000 acres in size. Today it’s grown more, but containment has increased too, which is good news. Sadly, at least 23 people have died from the Camp Fire. Read on to see interactive maps of the fire along with the latest details on the fire’s size, containment, evacuations, and a map of evacuation zones.

Camp Fire Maps

First, take a look at several general interactive maps of fires in California. For these, you can zoom in closer to see the Camp Fire specifically. On the map below, maintained by CAL FIRE, the Camp Fire can be found if you zoom in halfway between Redding and Red Bluff. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map to see the details.

The next map below shows affected areas with road closures from the fire. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map to see the details.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to see the Camp Fire.

These aren’t your only interactive map options for the Camp Fire. Mapping Support is tracking the fire closely. Here is the latest interactive Camp Fire map from Mapping Support. Click on the link in the tweet below to see the map:

Sunday 11/11 #CampFire 114,833 acres per 9:10pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. To turn other GIS layers on/off, click the basemap button (next to Menu button) and then look under the “Overlay” heading. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/NWrJise6yk #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/r3Yus11pok — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 11, 2018

Here is another map:

#CampFire last nights acreage from the IR flight at 9:10pm is 114,703 acres. No rounded off numbers here. pic.twitter.com/SnHAuTwLQh — Dave Toussaint (@engineco16) November 11, 2018

The fire has not yet been added to Inciweb.

Camp Fire Size, Containment, & Road Closures

The fire began at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, November 8 near Camp Creek Road close to Pulga, Oroville MR reported. In a few hours, it had grown to 5,000 acres and 0 percent containment, according to CAL FIRE. Sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph weren’t helping. By the end of the day, the fire had grown to 20,000 acres. Things only got worse on Friday, November 9 when the fire was estimated to be 70,000 acres and 5 percent contained. Then on Saturday, that estimate grew to 100,000 acres.

Today, the fire is estimated to be 109,000 acres. The good news is that containment has also increased and is at 25 percent.

My view on the way to work today. Pretty much got to work and turned around as the #campfire started to roll into Paradise pic.twitter.com/Kz1kTItG1F — Swiss Link (@Swiss_Link) November 8, 2018

At least 15,000 structures are threatened and 6,453 residences and 260 commercial structures have been destroyed from this fire, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE noted today: “Today the fire and firefighters will continue to be impacted by the strong winds. With the northeast wind pushing smoke to the southwest air operations will take advantage of the clearer air on the eastern side of the fire as long as weather and smoke conditions permit. Firefighters and cooperating agencies are continuing.”

CAL FIRE listed the following road closures on Sunday as:

SR-70 at Pentz Rd W/B is closed.

Wheelock Rd W/B from SR-70 is closed.

SR-191 W/B from SR-70 is closed.

Durham Pentz Rd. E/B from SR-99 N/B and S/B is closed.

Neal Rd. E/B from SR-99 is closed.

E/B Skyway at Honey Run is closed.

SR-70 E/B from SR-149 is closed.

SR-70 at Cherokee Rd is closed.

SR-32 E/B at Yosemite is closed.

Cherokee S/B at Water Service Rd is closed.

Skyway at Humboldt Rd is closed.

Skyway at De Sabla Ln is closed.

Humboldt Rd at Bruce Rd is closed.

Oro Quincy Highway (SR-162) E/B at Forbestow

Oro Quincy Highway (SR-162) W/B at 4 Mile Rid

SR-32 at Headwaters Rd

SR-32 at Schott Rd (County Roads closure)

SR-32 at Garland Rd SR-70 at Deadwood Rd

For information on road closures visit, http://www.dot.ca.gov/hq/roadinfo/Hourly.

Camp Fire Evacuations & Evacuation Zones

Evacuations have been ordered for the fire in multiple regions. These include, but may not be limited to, the following evacuation orders, according to CAL FIRE as of 7 a.m. on Sunday, November 11:

Established for Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon, and Butte Valley

Powellton zone

Lovelock zone

Humbug zone

Stirling zone

North Coutelenc zone

North fir haven zone

Nimshew zone

Carnegie/colter zone

South Firhaven zone

South Coutelenc zone

North pines zone

South pines zone

Old Magalia zone

Lower Pentz zone

Morgan ridge zone

Lower Clark zone

Highway 32 at Nopel South all the way to Chico city limits

Butte creek road

Centerville road

Concow

Pulga

Yankee Hill

Skyway from lower paradise to the Chico city limits

Morgan ridge

Highway 70 from Pulga to West branch

Feather river bridge

All of Clark Road and all of Pentz road, south to highway 70, everything west to highway 99 and south to highway 149 including all of Butte Valley

Shippee Road from Highway 149 to Highway 99

Cherokee Road to Highway 70 to Lake Oroville south to Table Mountain Blvd.

East Bound Hwy 162/Oro Quincy Hwy at Forbestown Rd east to Mountain House

Road/4 Mile Bridge Road, including the communities of Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Mountain House, and Bloomer Hill

Here is a map of the evacuation zones in Paradise, in case you’re not sure where your zone is. Click here to look up your zone by address. Or see a larger version of the Paradise Evacuation Zone map here.

Here’s a look at the Upper Ridge evacuation zone map. You can see a larger version here.

The town of Paradise provides this map which explains how one-way evacuations work in the town during emergency situations. You can view the full emergency brochure here.

If you’re not sure if you’re in an evacuation area, call 911.

Here are some evacuation centers in the area, according to CAL FIRE:

OPEN: Yuba-Sutter Fairground (442 Franklin Ave, Yuba City, CA 95991)

THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Butte County Fairgrounds (199 E Hazel St, Gridley, CA 95948)

THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Glenn County Fairgrounds (221 E Yolo St, Orland, CA 95963)

THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Chico Elks Club (1705 Manzanita, Chico)

THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Oroville Nazarene Church (2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville, CA 95966)

THIS SHELTER IS FULL – Neighborhood Church (2801 Notre Dame Blvd, Chico, CA 95928)

Here are some animal shelters in the area:

Small animals: County Hospital at 2279 Del Oro and Mono, Suite E (also called the Del Oro Old County Hospital) – This shelter is full

Large animals: Butte County Fairgrounds at 199 E Hazel St. in Gridley, CA

Small animals: Chico Municipal Airport at 150 Airpark Blvd. in Chico, CA

Camp Fire evacuations can change rapidly. Follow the Butte County Sheriff’s Twitter account and the Butte County’s Twitter for the latest updates. Emergency radio stations for the Paradise area include 1500 AM (Paradise Town Radio) and 1460 AM (Upper Ridge Radio.)

