Camp Fire Photos: Smoke Can Be Seen Across California from Paradise Fire

The Camp Fire in Butte County, California has grown quickly. It was first spotted around 6:30 a.m this morning, and quickly grew to 5,000 acres. By 1 p.m. Pacific, it had grown even more — reaching 8,000 acres. The fire is currently 0 percent contained, and people in nearby regions have reported seeing smoke from the fire as it drifts across the state.
Smoke Is Being Reported All Across Nearby Regions
A radar loop shows the spreading Camp Fire and the possible lofting of vegetation and leaf debris:
Here are photos from people reporting on seeing smoke in their regions. Many counties and cities are seeing smoke from this fire and wondering if it’s near their area. Marin County areas have noted seeing smoke, for example.
It looks like dusk in Chico because of the fire:
The fire began at 6:30 a.m. this morning near Camp Creek Road close to Pulga, Oroville MR reported. In a few hours, it had grown to 5,000 acres and 0 percent containment, according to CAL FIRE. Sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph aren’t helping. By 1 p.m. Pacific, KTVU had reported that the fire had grown to 8,000 acres.
If you’re in Vacaville and see smoke, that is also from the Camp Fire.
You can also see smoke from the fire in the Walnut Creek, Berkeley and East Bay area.
You can also see the smoke from the Camp Fire in Ukiah:
And you can see the smoke from Concord too:
And Santa Rosa is not immune:
You can also see the smoke in Potter Valley:
Some areas can’t even see the sun:
Almost 200 miles west in Mendocino County, it’s visible:
Many Evacuations Have Been Ordered Because of the Camp Fire
Evacuations have been ordered in the Centerville and Butte Creek areas. These include, but may not be limited to, evacuation orders for:
- Carnegie Zone in Paradise
- North Pines Zone in Paradise
- North Fir Haven Zone in Paradise
- Old Magalia Zone in Paradise
- South Coutelenc Zone in Paradise
- South Fir Haven Zone in Paradise
- South Pine Zone in Paradise
- Zones 2, 6, 7, 11, 12, and 13 in Paradise (per KCRA)
- The town of Pulga
- The community of Concow (per Oroville MR.)
- Butte College
- Centerville and Butte Creek areas (per KCRA)
- The area of Pentz and 70 South to 149, including Butte College
- The area of Highway 70 from Concow South, including all of Yankee Hill on both sides of 70
- The Lower Clark and Lower Skyway zones as of 1:40 p.m. Pacific.
- The Nimshew Zone as of 1:49 p.m.
Some evacuation videos are harrowing:
To learn more about the fire, see Heavy’s story here. Camp Fire evacuations can change rapidly. Follow the Butte County Sheriff’s Twitter account and the Butte County’s Twitter for the latest updates. Emergency radio stations for the Paradise area include 1500 AM (Paradise Town Radio) and 1460 AM (Upper Ridge Radio.)
