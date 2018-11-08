Camp Fire Photos: Smoke Can Be Seen Across California from Paradise Fire

The Camp Fire in Butte County, California has grown quickly. It was first spotted around 6:30 a.m this morning, and quickly grew to 5,000 acres. By 1 p.m. Pacific, it had grown even more — reaching 8,000 acres. The fire is currently 0 percent contained, and people in nearby regions have reported seeing smoke from the fire as it drifts across the state.

Smoke Is Being Reported All Across Nearby Regions

A radar loop shows the spreading Camp Fire and the possible lofting of vegetation and leaf debris:

Radar loop from the Beale AFB 88D at the 1.5 degree tilt showing the start and rapid spread of the #CampFire. In the dual-pol data (not shown) some very negative ZDR values indicative of possible lofting of tree leaf/vegetative debris even up to 7k ft. pic.twitter.com/ydke9OnbGE — Ian Giammanco (@igiammanco33) November 8, 2018

Fascinating hi-res satellite imagery of the #CampFire smoke plume in Northern California. pic.twitter.com/N38UHzWtR5 — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) November 8, 2018

Here are photos from people reporting on seeing smoke in their regions. Many counties and cities are seeing smoke from this fire and wondering if it’s near their area. Marin County areas have noted seeing smoke, for example.

Marin and Napa County emergency officials say smoke from Butte Fire is impacting the area. Take a look at the smoke in Upper Lake, more than 100 miles from the flames. Video courtesy Kali Bowyer. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/4hhMxIP7do — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) November 8, 2018

It looks like dusk in Chico because of the fire:

This image is from our traffic camera on Highway 32 in Chico. #CampFire makes it appear to be dusk due to all the smoke. @CaltransD2 @CaltransHQ pic.twitter.com/AqY5DRJ52j — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 8, 2018

Downtown Chico covered in dark smoke. It's similar to a total eclipse, also very cold, feels like 50° #CampFire #chico pic.twitter.com/P4MSwi0erO — Matt Johnson (@Swirle13isme) November 8, 2018

Chico is covered in smoke from the #campfire pic.twitter.com/yIYQM7v8Sk — Scarlett (@nkaylynn) November 8, 2018

The fire began at 6:30 a.m. this morning near Camp Creek Road close to Pulga, Oroville MR reported. In a few hours, it had grown to 5,000 acres and 0 percent containment, according to CAL FIRE. Sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph aren’t helping. By 1 p.m. Pacific, KTVU had reported that the fire had grown to 8,000 acres.

My view on the way to work today. Pretty much got to work and turned around as the #campfire started to roll into Paradise pic.twitter.com/Kz1kTItG1F — Swiss Link (@Swiss_Link) November 8, 2018

If you’re in Vacaville and see smoke, that is also from the Camp Fire.

That smoke you may be seeing (and smelling) is coming from the Camp Fire near Chico, CA… https://t.co/VmY4hm90da — City of Vacaville (@cityofvacaville) November 8, 2018

You can also see smoke from the fire in the Walnut Creek, Berkeley and East Bay area.

Smoke 💨 is really pouring in from the fire 🔥 #walnutcreek I can smell it too.. #CampFire #eastbay pic.twitter.com/EokqQgF70E — The Keto Village (@CristybooDavis) November 8, 2018

You can also see the smoke from the Camp Fire in Ukiah:

View of smoke-filled sky from State Street in Ukiah. Notice clear blue sky to north in pan. Mendo sheriff says from fire in Butte. pic.twitter.com/EkrsNh1MIp — Kate Stornetta (@KateStornetta) November 8, 2018

Cal Fire is reporting that smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County is drifting into Ukiah today. (Chris Pugh — Ukiah Daily Journal) pic.twitter.com/tPpEqnHH5c — Chris Pugh (@chrispugh) November 8, 2018

And you can see the smoke from Concord too:

And Santa Rosa is not immune:

You can also see the smoke in Potter Valley:

Some areas can’t even see the sun:

When I say that the smoke from the #CampFire has blotted out the sun, this is what I mean. pic.twitter.com/Q2HYrHwzZg — charlotte the chaz (@xarexerax) November 8, 2018

Almost 200 miles west in Mendocino County, it’s visible:

Smoke from #campfire in Butte County; we are in Mendocino County almost 200 miles to the West. Hope all the folks are Ok. #CalFire #cawx https://t.co/oXC20bfdlR pic.twitter.com/olarNx5BmY — franklyn wu (@franklynwu) November 8, 2018

Many Evacuations Have Been Ordered Because of the Camp Fire

Parents and brother have evacuated safely from Paradise. Video of our FaceTime in Chico right now where they’re at. Prayers for everyone affected!! #campfire #paradise #chico pic.twitter.com/XSRfp4narD — Bree (@breezaybanana) November 8, 2018

Evacuations have been ordered in the Centerville and Butte Creek areas. These include, but may not be limited to, evacuation orders for:

Carnegie Zone in Paradise

North Pines Zone in Paradise

North Fir Haven Zone in Paradise

Old Magalia Zone in Paradise

South Coutelenc Zone in Paradise

South Fir Haven Zone in Paradise

South Pine Zone in Paradise

Zones 2, 6, 7, 11, 12, and 13 in Paradise (per KCRA)

The town of Pulga

The community of Concow (per Oroville MR.)

Butte College

Centerville and Butte Creek areas (per KCRA)

The area of Pentz and 70 South to 149, including Butte College

The area of Highway 70 from Concow South, including all of Yankee Hill on both sides of 70

The Lower Clark and Lower Skyway zones as of 1:40 p.m. Pacific.

The Nimshew Zone as of 1:49 p.m.

Some evacuation videos are harrowing:

“Oh my God.. embers are going in the car… I can’t hardly breathe…” Coming up on @NBCNightlyNews, video of one family’s terrifying escape from Paradise, California as flames close in. #CampFire #ButteCounty pic.twitter.com/YrIz6ptJ3F — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) November 8, 2018

To learn more about the fire, see Heavy’s story here. Camp Fire evacuations can change rapidly. Follow the Butte County Sheriff’s Twitter account and the Butte County’s Twitter for the latest updates. Emergency radio stations for the Paradise area include 1500 AM (Paradise Town Radio) and 1460 AM (Upper Ridge Radio.)

