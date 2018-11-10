Camp Fire Road Closures Increase as Butte County Blaze Expands to 100,000 Acres

The Camp Fire is located in California’s Butte County. There are currently 100,000 acres burned and the fire is 20 percent contained, according to the CAL Fire website. Since the fire broke out on November 8, 6,453 residences and 260 commercial structures have been damaged. There is an additional threat to more than 15,000 structures at this time.

“Strong NE winds are expected to return this evening. The fire area is still under the influence of low relative humidities, dry fuel moistures. Moderate to extreme fire behavior are possible including spotting, wind-driven runs, torching, and crowning. The fire will continue to burn to the NW impacting the communities of Magalia and Paradise Pines,” Cal Fire reported on Saturday.

The cause of the vegetation fire is currently under investigation.

There Are Several Road Closures in Butte County

Several roads in Butte County have been closed due to the Camp Fire. You can see a full list of road closures below:

SR-70 W/B at SR-89

SR-149 N/B at SR-70

Pentz Road W/B at SR-70

Wheelock Rd W/B at SR-70

SR-191 W/B at SR-70

SR-70 N/B at Garden Rd.

SR-99 N/B at Shippee Rd.

Durham Pentz Rd. E/B at SR-99

Neal Rd. at SR-99

Skyway is impassable at Lake Ridge.

SR-99 S/B at Estates Dr.

SR-99 S/B at Southgate Ln.

SR-149 S/B at SR-99

E/B Skyway at Honey Run

E/B Skyway at Bruce

Humboldt Rd. at Stilson Canyon

SR-32 E/B at Yosemite

SR-32 W/B at SR-36 in Tehema County

Cherokee Rd N/B at La Colina Dr.

Evacuation Shelters Have Been Set up for Those Needing to Leave Their Homes

Those seeking shelter in Butte County can go to the Church of the Nazarene located at 2238 Monte Vista Ave in Oroville. The Neighborhood Church located at 2801 Notre Dame Blvd. in Chico, the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church located at 13539 Garner Lane in Chico, and the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church located at 13539 Garner Lane, also in Chico, are also being used as evacuation centers.

Those living in Glenn County can seek shelter at the Glenn County Fairgrounds located at 221 E. Yolo Street in Orland.

In Yuba County, evacuees can head to the Yuba/Sutter County Fairgrounds located at 442 Franklin Street in Yuba City.

In Plumas County, the Veterans Memorial Hall located at 225 Gay Street in Chester is taking evacuees.

Those needing shelter for their animals can go to Del Oro Old County Hospital located at 2279 Del Ord Drive in Orville. Those with larger animals should head to the Butte County Fair Grounds located at 199 East Hazel Street in Gridley.