Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez Killed in Mercy Hospital Shooting

Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez died in the line of duty Monday.

Four are dead, including Jiminez and the gunman, after an active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center on Chicago’s South Side. The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Michigan Avenue hospital when a man is alleged to have fired a number of shots into his former fiancee, a doctor at the hospital it’s reported. The gunman then fired at police, ran into the hospital and fired on others. He is reported dead.

It's with profound sadness that we share the death of PO Samuel Jimenez from tonight's senseless active shooter incident. Please pray for his family, his fellow officers & the entire #ChicagoPolice Department. Supt Eddie Johnson & @ChicagosMayor will hv a press briefing shortly pic.twitter.com/2onFeyaSDK — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 20, 2018

Jiminez is reported to be 28 and had just recently finished his probationary period with the police department.

Chicago Police confirm that the police officer shot this afternoon at Mercy Hospital has died at University of Chicago Hospital. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 20, 2018

This is a developing story.