Is Chick-fil-A open on Thanksgiving 2018? If you were hoping to replace your turkey with chicken for Thanksgiving Day, you will be out of luck, at least when it comes to the famous chicken sandwich franchise.

Some people would rather eat out on Thanksgiving Day than make food at home, and Chick-fil-A is always a fan favorite. However, Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018. As an aside, although it won’t work on Thanksgiving Day, earlier in November 2018, Chick-fil-A announced that it was now offering delivery of its food. You can read more about that later in this article too.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chick-fil-A Urges People to Spend Time on Thanksgiving Reflecting on What ‘We’re Grateful For’

Chick-fil-A has posted the following information on its website about Thanksgiving Day 2018, confirming that none of its restaurants are open on the U.S. holiday:

Happy Thanksgiving! If you’ve found this page, you’re probably wondering if we are open on Thanksgiving Day. We are not. We’re taking time this day to reflect on what we’re grateful for – our family, friends, Team Members and guests – and to enjoy our second favorite bird. We hope you have the chance to do the same. Enjoy the holiday, and we hope to see you tomorrow! Remember operating hours vary by restaurant, and you can find your local restaurant’s operating hours here. Looking ahead to the next big holiday? Find out if we’re open on Christmas here.

By the way, Chick-fil-A is not open on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve, either. The website for Chick-fil-A explains, “Our restaurants will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We hope you have a happy holiday season filled with the gift of time spent with friends and family. Merry Christmas!”

A random call to a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Wisconsin confirmed the same; they said all Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving Day. You’ll have to wait for Black Friday to find an open Chick-fil-A.

In addition to providing store hours and addresses, Chick-fil-A’s website allows you to find out how many Chick-fil-A restaurants exist in a radius around a location you choose. You can do that here.

Chick-fil-A Is Famously Closed on Sundays Too

It’s not surprising that Chick-fil-A would close on family-centered holidays because of its founder’s background. The chain restaurants are also not open on Sundays, which is unusual in the industry.

“Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today,” the restaurant chain’s website explains. You can watch a video that explains that rationale here.

If you’re still looking for a restaurant where you can have Thanksgiving dinner, many other franchises do keep their doors open for at least part of the day on Thanksgiving.

Chick-fil-A Now Offers a Delivery Option

Chick-fil-A now delivers. “Chick-fil-A customers no longer need to leave their homes to enjoy the Original Chicken Sandwich and other favorite menu items,” a press release reads. “…the restaurant company is officially offering delivery from more than 1,100 of its restaurants nationwide as part of a partnership with DoorDash, the on-demand destination connecting customers to their favorite national and local businesses.”

“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer, in the press release. “If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”

You can read more about Chick-fil-A’s delivery service here.