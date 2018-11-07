Christopher Thomas Queen: Man Threatened to Shoot Up Polling Place

Christopher Thomas Queen is a Pennsylvania man who threatened to shoot election officials on Tuesday after he was told that he was not registered to vote, per The Hill. The Claysville, Pennsylvania native was soon charged with making terroristic threats and and disorderly conduct.

According to the Associated Press, it happened just after eight in the morning, eastern time, when 48-year-old Queen was informed that he could not vote. He then said that he was going to get a gun and come back to “shoot up” the South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department.

#BREAKING: Police say 48 year old Christopher Queen threatened to shoot up a polling location in Washington County. Details: https://t.co/EJI4S1GjKC pic.twitter.com/AOJah3GJt3 — KDKA (@KDKA) November 6, 2018

Queen does not have an attorney yet, per The Hill, and it’s unclear whether he’s being held on bail.