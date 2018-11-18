Cleveland Browns: “Condoleezza Rice has not been discussed”

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza RIce is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan. I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”

Before the Browns’ statement, Schefter wrote:

Cleveland’s interest in interviewing Rice comes at a time when women recently have moved into decision-making roles in men’s professional sports. The San Antonio Spurs hired Becky Hammon as an assistant coach, the Buffalo Billshired Kathryn Smith as a quality control assistant, the Oakland Raiders hired Kelsey Martinez to their strength staff, and the San Francisco 49ers hired Katie Sowers as an offensive assistant.

A potential interview hardly means the Browns will hire Rice, but they are interested in talking to her about the job and seeing what she could bring to the position and the organization.

“She’s an amazing person,” one Browns source told ESPN.

The interview process could even lead to Rice becoming more involved in the organization in an official capacity or as a consultant.

As much as the Browns admire Rice — she attends some of their games and was spotted on the field with owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam before Cleveland’s game in Oakland on Sept. 30 — she admires them.

Rice, 64, is a lifelong Browns fan, a love she got from watching Cleveland’s games with her father at their home in Birmingham, Alabama. Rice has been featured in a Browns jersey in NFL ads, and there has been speculation that she even could become commissioner of the NFL.

Rice has become more involved in sports, specifically on the collegiate level, since serving as secretary of state under President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2009. She was one of the inaugural members of the College Football Playoff selection committee, where she worked from 2013 to 2016.