Ted Cruz Says ‘Everyone Knows the Dead Vote Democrat’

With just one day left before the polls open on election day, Senator Ted Cruz and his Democratic challenger are locked in a tight race for Cruz’s Senate seat. The Texas race is drawing attention from all around the country. Some of that attention is just a little bit spooky.
On Sunday, the actor and comedian Jim Carrey released a drawing which seemed to show Beto O’Rourke heroically defeating a vampire version of Ted Cruz. The Cruz-vampire seems to be slowly melting away as the heroic Beto pulls back a curtain to let in the sunshine.
The caption of the tweet reads, “Go Beto! Go Democrats! Vote like there’s no tomorrow. Let’s make this Tuesday like the end of every great vampire movie. Pull back the curtains and let the sunshine turn all those bloodsuckers to dust.”
It took almost a full day, but on Monday, Ted Cruz fired back at Jim Carrey. The senator wrote, “Hollywood liberals all in for Beto. But (self-described socialist) Jim Carrey made a mistake here: Vampires are dead, and everyone knows the dead vote Democrat….”
Jim Carrey Has Been Regularly Tweeting His Anti-Trump Drawings & Political Cartoons
For a while now, the actor Jim Carrey — who used to be known for movies like Dumb and Dumber — has made a new name for himself as a left-wing political cartoonist. Carrey regularly tweets his drawings, urging his followers to vote Democrat and to oppose Trump and his political allies.
You can see some more of Carrey’s cartoons here:
Pundits Are Watching the Texas Race Closely as an Indicator of Larger Trends
Texas is considered one of the reddest of red states — which is part of why so many people are watching the race for Cruz’s Senate seat so closely. Most pollsters are predicting that Cruz will keep his seat. But observers also say that the very fact that O’Rourke has given him a run for his money indicates that demographics may be changing in Texas.
Representative Sheila Lee talked about the shifting demographics in Texas as she introduced Beto O’Rourke to a crowd of supporters at a recent event.
“We, too, are America,” Lee said. “They just said not Texas. Not Texas. They didn’t know who we were. They saw us in our boots and riding our horses and at the rodeo and loving country music and everything else and just said not Texas. Not Texas,” she said. “I knew that the good people of Texas would rise up and find their moral compass, and you have done that.”
1 Comment
1 Comment
Discuss on Facebook
Carey should seek mental illness counseling… His ability to not get movie roles has affected his unstable leftist liberal biased personality …seek treatment Carey ,your brain is melting