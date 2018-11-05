Ted Cruz Says ‘Everyone Knows the Dead Vote Democrat’

Hollywood liberals all in for Beto. But (self-described socialist) Jim Carrey made a mistake here: Vampires are dead, and everyone knows the dead vote Democrat…. https://t.co/pz2g4RYmMp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 5, 2018

With just one day left before the polls open on election day, Senator Ted Cruz and his Democratic challenger are locked in a tight race for Cruz’s Senate seat. The Texas race is drawing attention from all around the country. Some of that attention is just a little bit spooky.

On Sunday, the actor and comedian Jim Carrey released a drawing which seemed to show Beto O’Rourke heroically defeating a vampire version of Ted Cruz. The Cruz-vampire seems to be slowly melting away as the heroic Beto pulls back a curtain to let in the sunshine.

The caption of the tweet reads, “Go Beto! Go Democrats! Vote like there’s no tomorrow. Let’s make this Tuesday like the end of every great vampire movie. Pull back the curtains and let the sunshine turn all those bloodsuckers to dust.”

Go Beto! Go Democrats! Vote like there’s no tomorrow. Let’s make this Tuesday like the end of every great vampire movie. Pull back the curtains and let the sunshine turn all those bloodsuckers to dust. pic.twitter.com/WWwspze5fU — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 5, 2018

It took almost a full day, but on Monday, Ted Cruz fired back at Jim Carrey. The senator wrote, “Hollywood liberals all in for Beto. But (self-described socialist) Jim Carrey made a mistake here: Vampires are dead, and everyone knows the dead vote Democrat….”

Jim Carrey Has Been Regularly Tweeting His Anti-Trump Drawings & Political Cartoons

Some people aren’t pretending to be monsters. Happy Halloween. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/UOH0V4zQfV — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 31, 2018

For a while now, the actor Jim Carrey — who used to be known for movies like Dumb and Dumber — has made a new name for himself as a left-wing political cartoonist. Carrey regularly tweets his drawings, urging his followers to vote Democrat and to oppose Trump and his political allies.

You can see some more of Carrey’s cartoons here:

Today they tried to murder two Presidents as well as public servants and journalists. Make no mistake, these terrorists were encouraged and emboldened by the hate speech of Donald Trump. If you can’t see the clear menace of this man’s influence by now then you are a part of it. pic.twitter.com/L7kYcpcPKO — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 24, 2018

Ever wonder why women don’t report sexual abuse? Look no further than the hideous and hateful face of Lindsey Graham who offered nothing but anger and absolute disdain to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford following her courageous, and very credible, testimony. Talk about “a disgrace." pic.twitter.com/PSCNZv2cnp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 29, 2018

Pundits Are Watching the Texas Race Closely as an Indicator of Larger Trends

Texas is considered one of the reddest of red states — which is part of why so many people are watching the race for Cruz’s Senate seat so closely. Most pollsters are predicting that Cruz will keep his seat. But observers also say that the very fact that O’Rourke has given him a run for his money indicates that demographics may be changing in Texas.

Representative Sheila Lee talked about the shifting demographics in Texas as she introduced Beto O’Rourke to a crowd of supporters at a recent event.

“We, too, are America,” Lee said. “They just said not Texas. Not Texas. They didn’t know who we were. They saw us in our boots and riding our horses and at the rodeo and loving country music and everything else and just said not Texas. Not Texas,” she said. “I knew that the good people of Texas would rise up and find their moral compass, and you have done that.”