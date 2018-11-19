Davon Eddington: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Davon Eddington is a Tennessee man who had the police called on him because a neighbor overheard him reciting Jay-Z lyrics, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. Police responded to the call but realized it was a misunderstanding and apologized to Eddington, he later told the outlet.

Eddington says that he was talking about basketball when he quoted the Jay-Z “99 Problems” lyric “I got 99 problems but a b*tch ain’t one.” According to the police report, a neighbor called 911 to say that he heard Eddington say he had “99 problems and this b*tch ain’t one” and believed he was having a conflict with his fiancee, who Eddington says was upstairs taking a bath at the time.

Eddington told TMZ he was met by police officers with their guns drawn before explaining that it was a misunderstanding. Eddington said it was not the first time he had a conflict with the neighbor. “Maybe he doesn’t want me in the neighborhood,” Eddington said.

1. Davon Eddington Had The Police on Him Called Over Jay-Z Lyrics

Eddington, who lives in Spring Hill, Tennessee, told TMZ that he was having a beer in his backyard and talking to his brother on the phone about NBA star LeBron James, one of his favorite players. Eddington told his brother he would not become a bandwagon Lakers fan overnight just because he loves James.

“He was like, ‘You’re already a Lakers fan!’” Eddington recalled. “I was like, ‘I got 99 problems but a b*tch ain’t one.’”

Eddington said that a neighbor who overheard him apparently believed that he was talking about his fiancee and thought he may be beating her. Police responded with their guns drawn. Eddington said that another officer “apologized” and said “it looks like you’ve been swatted, the term they use for frivolous calls.”

Eddington said the officer told him that the caller alleged he was “beating” his fiancee.

2. Davon Eddington Had Run-Ins With The Neighbor Before

Eddington said the neighbor lives adjacent to his house and has a full view of Eddington’s backyard. “Just last week my dog came up missing and he had my dog in his backyard,” Eddington said.

“Why would this neighbor do this?” a TMZ reporter asked.

“I’ve never met the guy at all,” Eddington replied. “Maybe he doesn’t want me in the neighborhood.”

3. Police Report Confirms Davon Eddington’s Account

A police report obtained by TMZ said that the caller said that Eddington may have been talking to someone on the phone. The caller said that he heard Eddington say he had “99 problems and this b*tch ain’t one.”

The caller said that Eddington was “outside cursing” on his terrace. Police did not press charges.

4. Davon Eddington is a Financial Applications Administrator

According to Eddington’s LinkedIn profile, he is a recent transplant from California. The call with his brother, he told TMZ, began with his brother checking in on how he was doing in Tennessee.

According to his LinkedIn profile, his most recent job listed is financial applications specialist at Genentech, where he’s worked since 2015. He previously worked as a financial applications administrator at InterMune. Before that he worked as a System Administrator at FriendFinder Networks for nearly six years. Prior to that, he worked as a system administrator at Maxin Integrated and Stanford Hospitals and Clinics.

“I’m passionate about growth and I specialize in information technology. I study accounting, sound engineering and production. Working on my 1st patent,” Eddington wrote.

5. Internet Explodes in Outrage Over Davon Eddington’s Police Encounter

He doesn't have 99 problems, just the 1 with his nosey neighbor. 📰According to TMZ, Davon Eddington was having a beer in his Spring Hill, Tenn., backyard, talking with his brother about… https://t.co/3UiDADExtB — Ey Wade (@jumpouttheboat) November 19, 2018

Bloggers and Twitter users were quick to criticize the neighbor for calling the police over the lyric.

“We can add reciting Jay-Z lyrics to the growing list of things black people must refrain from doing,” wrote The Root’s Michael Harriot, adding, “Authorities would not say if Eddington was also being investigated on charges of Big Pimpin’ or a criminal conspiracy involving Money, Cash and/or Hoes.”

“He was just talking to his brother while relaxing in the back yard enjoying a nice day,” a reader commented. “You know, what everyone would like to do, and what most people do and not have the police called out on them.”

