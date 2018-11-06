Dean Heller, Jacky Rosen Polls: Latest Results in Polling

Dean Heller, the Republican, and Jacky Rosen, the Democrat, are locked in a tight race for U.S. Senate in Nevada. The race is being closely watched as one seat that could help determine control of the United States Senate.

The RealClearPolitics polling average rated the race a “tie” going into election day 2018. In the last 10 polls in the Nevada race for U.S. Senate, Dean Heller led in five of them; Jacky Rosen led in four polls; and one poll was a tie. You can see all of the polling in the race here, as of November 6, 2018, which is election day. According to Politico, “Nevada is the only GOP-held Senate seat up this cycle in a state Hillary Clinton won in 2016.” However, Rosen led in the final poll released before election day. You can read it here.

You can see live Nevada election results here and here.

Heller is the incumbent; he has served as an U.S. Senator for Nevada since 2011. Before that point, he served as “Representative for Nevada’s Second Congressional District and also served as Nevada’s Secretary of State and in the Nevada State Assembly,” according to his Senate biography. Jacky Rosen is a Congresswoman representing Nevada’s 3rd District. According to her House bio, “As former President of Congregation Ner Tamid in Henderson, Rosen has dedicated countless hours to building the community and helping those in need. Rosen led a team that constructed one of the largest solar projects in the City of Henderson and southern Nevada by a non-profit through a public-private partnership.”

Polls are open tomorrow from 7am-7pm. Your vote is crucial for us to set the ship right and get our country back on track. Find a polling place at https://t.co/G087qFtqcd #RiseNVote pic.twitter.com/1VkSN4DWr2 — Jacky Rosen (@RosenforNevada) November 5, 2018

On October 26, 2018, RealClearPolitics wrote of the race, “Against the odds, Dean Heller has opened up a lead. Polls tend to overstate Democratic performance in Nevada, but the early vote (which is actually meaningful here) is more balanced than many would expect. This is a close race right now.” In September, the site noted, “Dean Heller is hanging in there, and Jacky Rosen has stumbled a few times as a candidate. But an incumbent senator trailing his opponent while taking in just 40 percent of the vote two months before Election Day is not in good shape.”

Here’s a roundup of the latest polls as of election day in the U.S. Senate race in Nevada:

Emerson [11/01/18 to 11/04/18]

Jacky Rosen 49% Dean Heller 45%

HarrisX [10/29/18 to 11/04/18]

Dean Heller 46% Jacky Rosen 45%

Trafalgar Group [10/29/18 to 11/01/18]

Dean Heller 49% Jacky Rosen 46%

HarrisX [10/28/18 to 11/03/18]

Dean Heller 45% Jacky Rosen 45%

CNN [10/24/18 to 10/29/18]

Jacky Rosen 48% Dean Heller 45%

Gravis [10/24/18 to 10/26/18]