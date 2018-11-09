Dominique Colell: Track Coach Claims Ian Long Sexually Assaulted Her

Dominique Colell, a former high school track coach for Newbury Park High School, has stepped out to accuse Ian Long of sexual assault.

Long is the gunman who was responsible for killing 12 and injuring many more when he opened fire at a bar in Thousand Oaks. Now, Colell has told CBS Los Angeles that Long assaulted her when she was his coach in high school.

Here’s what you need to know:

Colell Said Long Sexually Assaulted Her During His Senior Year of High School

Colell said, “He attacked me. He attacked his high school track coach. Who does that?”

She further explained that it happened on a random day when she had found a cell phone and was trying to figure out whose it was. “Ian came up and started screaming at me that was his phone. He just started grabbing me. He groped my stomach. He groped my butt. I pushed him off me and said after that — ‘you’re off the team.’”

Colell never pressed official charges, and said that she was persuaded by coaches and other administrative staff to accept an apology and move on, so that she wouldn’t interfere with his future with the Marine Corps. “I should have reported it then,” she said.

Colell Is Convinced That Long Was Disturbed Far Before He Ever Joined the Marines

To CBS Los Angeles, Colell said, “It’s not PTSD…There are hundreds of thousands of people with PTSD. They don’t go around shooting people. This kid was mentally disturbed in high school. There were signs and the administration knew it.”