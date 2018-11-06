Live Election Results: Interactive Maps for Senate & House Results

Tonight we will learn the results of the midterm elections. If you’re wanting to see an interactive map showing the results of the election, we’ve provided multiple options below for you to choose from. Early results will begin reporting as soon as the polls close. In 2014, the first states declared their results around midnight. But early results and exit polls start coming in much earlier than that. The first polls will close at 6 p.m. Eastern in Indiana and Kentucky. Check out any of these options below to see interactive maps, and then scroll to the end of the story to see live streams as the results come in.

CNN has an interactive map here. This map will be updated live, showing the Senate, House, and Governor results from the midterm election as they come in. Key races are listed at the bottom of the page, and you can toggle the map at the top between the Senate, House, and Governor races.

Politico has an interactive map for live district-by-district House results here. Politico is currently favoring Democrats to gain control of the House, but they’ll need to gain 23 seats to flip the House.

Politico’s interactive map for live Senate results is here. This shows the results state-by-state. Politico is predicting that Republicans will maintain control of the Senate. Democrats would need to gain two seats to flip the Senate.

PBS News Hour has a live interactive map here. This map toggles among Senate, House, and Governors race results.

ABC News has an interactive map here. You can toggle between when polls close, Senate results, House results, Governor results, and specific states.

The New York Times has a live election results dashboard here.

Fox News has an election results map here. You can toggle among Senate, House, and Gubernatorial races.

You can also watch live streams of the actual election results online if you prefer. Here are a few that you can start watching right away.

The first is from PBS:

Next is a live stream from ABC:

Here is a Fox News stream if that’s your preference:

And an NBC News stream:

Here is one from The Washington Post: