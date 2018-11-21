Elizabeth Steffel: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Elizabeth Steffel, a Girl Scout troop leader in Green Bay, Wisconsin, says she lost her job after hosting a fundraiser for the families of the three scouts and a parent that were killed near Chippewa Falls while picking up trash along the side of a rural country road.

The horrific crash took place a little before noon on Saturday, November 3, and the driver of the pickup truck, Colten Treu, is accused of being under the influence of inhaling chemical vapors when his truck veered into the group, killing three young scouts and a parent who was supervising.

Steffel says that she was saddened by the incident and decided to host a vigil to raise money for the families of the victims. However, Steffel says that she was fired shortly after because she went against the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) council’s fundraising wishes.

She wrote in a lengthy Facebook post that the council told her she needed to ask people who attended the vigil to send their donations to the Girl Scouts Office instead of through her, or she would be dismissed. Steffel and the other troop leaders she was working with decided against donating the money raised to the Girl Scouts, and chose to instead donate the money to the families of the victims.

Steffel agreed to be terminated, but has now gone to the media what happened, saying the “Girl Scouts does not get to lie about what happened. This is unacceptable.”

1. Steffel Says That She, Several Other Troop Leaders & a Group of Parents in Green Bay Wanted to Hold a Vigil For The Victims in Chippewa Falls

According to Steffel’s Facebook post, everything began when she and her fellow troop leaders and a group of parents in Green Bay heard about the incident in Chippewa Falls and wanted to do something to help the families of the victims.

Steffel had worked with other Green Bay leaders to coordinate a vigil and fundraiser to help the Girl Scout families affected by tragedy in Chippewa Falls earlier this month, according to her Facebook post. When Steffel heard about the crash, she said on Facebook, she and a few other leaders and parents “wanted to do something to help these poor families.”

This included a vigil and a patch that would honor those who were killed on the highway, Steffel wrote in her post. After creating a Facebook page for the fundraiser and event, she was “shocked” by how many people were interested, so she immediately went to the council to inform them of the widespread interest in the vigil.

“I brought all the information and wanted to hand it over to council. I never felt I should be representing the entire (council),” she said. “That is not my role or my place.”

2. Although the GSNWGL Advised Steffel Not to Proceed With the Vigil, She Spoke with People Directly Affected by the Incident in Chippewa Falls & Decided to Go Ahead & Plan the Vigil Anyway

After Steffel brought the idea of the vigil to the council, she was told she should cancel due to the possibility of “hurting the families” of those involved.

“The individuals present in that meeting told me that I needed to cancel the vigil and the patch being created for the families,” Steffel continued in her post. “I was told I might be hurting the families with what I was doing. I went home and was ready to do exactly what they asked.”

After returning home, Steffel found an inbox filled with supportive messages from the community and those affected by the tragedy who were thankful for the event and the patch fundraiser. Steffel says she spoke with individuals directly connected to those who were were affected, and decided to move forward with the vigil, despite the council’s wishes.

“I spoke with [those affected] about what council had said and they were adamant that none of the families were being hurt and that the community supported the vigil,” Steffel wrote on Facebook.

Despite the council telling Steffel not to proceed with the vigil, they released a statement to WLUK saying that they “support each troop and organization as they honor the girls in whichever way they see fit.”

3. Steffel Decided Against Donating the Money to the Girl Scouts & Instead Chose to Donate all Funds to the Families of the Victims

Steffel wrote that she and the other leaders decided to “go with the wishes of those affected by the tragedy and not by council,” and she informed the council of her decision.

She says the council told her she is not allowed to use the GSNWGL brand on the events, as it was not a council-approved program, but that “nothing more was ever said about the money or the patches,” according to Steffel.

Following the vigil that weekend, Steffel hand-delivered all of the cash donations directly to the affected families and did not give any money raised to the GSNWGL council.

Then, shortly after the vigil, Steffel says she was called into the human resources office while she was working, where she was told she needed to ask people to send their donations to the Girl Scouts Office instead of through her, or she would be dismissed, according to her post. They also asked that she remove language from her Facebook group that was organizing the event stating that the money donated to the Girl Scouts would not directly benefit the victim’s families.

After confirming that the Girl Scouts wouldn’t be donating the money to the families of the victims, Steffel made up her mind. “I agreed to be terminated,” Steffel wrote on Facebook. “That was my choice. I felt I was doing what was right, they felt they were doing what was right.”

She also told WLUK: “They said then if you choose that, you’re choosing to be fired. So I said, I’ll be fired because I can’t go against my moral principles that these families who lost their kids are the ones that deserve the money.”

4. Steffel Says She Lost Her Troop Because She “Didn’t Cave to their Commands” But That She Was Heartbroken When She Found Out She Was No Longer Allowed to Lead Her Troop

Following her termination, Steffel wrote that she didn’t realize the council would revoke her status as a troop leader, and was devastated to lose her troop.

“The nightmare began after,” she wrote. “They did not tell me I would lose my troop if I did not cave to their commands. They did not tell me that I would be banned from the girls I have worked with for three years.

None of this is what Girl Scouts is about,” she continued. “The Girl Scout mission is to help others and make the world a better place. What is happening right now is contrary to that mission.”

A Change.org petition was started shortly after Steffel made the incident public, demanding GSNWGL to reinstate Steffel as leader of Troop 4029. The petition, started by supporters of Steffel and not Steffel herself, states that GSNWGL’s decision to fire Steffel over this incident is “appalling and not in line with the spirit of the Girl Scout way.” The petition has 590 signatures as of Wednesday morning.

Steffel was heartbroken when she found out she was would no longer be able to lead her troop, a group of 53 girls that she’d led for three years. “I’m an emotional wreck,” Steffel said while crying on Monday afternoon, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette. “I just got fired this morning.”

Other troop leaders rallied behind Steffel, and one of her girls told WBAY that she was devastated by the loss of their beloved leader. Some of the girls in Troop 4029 told WBAY they no longer want to be a Girl Scout if “Miss Liz” is gone.

Gulcynski also told WBAY that they were just trying to support the community in Chippewa Falls that was affected by the tragedy by hosting the vigil. She said they definitely didn’t expect to be “punished” for trying raising money for the victims’ families.

“We decided to go ahead with the vigil and just be about supporting these girls, and maybe not necessarily a Girl Scout sanctioned event but it was still a vigil to support children who had passed away,” Gulcynski told WBAY.

5. The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes Denies Firing Steffel for Her Role in Organizing & Collecting Money for the Vigil & Steffel Accuses Them of Lying

According to WLUK, the GSNWGL organization is denying that it fired Steffel for her role in organizing and collecting money for the recent vigil. WLUK reported that the organization “permanently suspended” Steffel on Monday, and although GSNWGL still isn’t saying why Steffel was specifically let go, the organization wrote a letter to volunteers Tuesday to clear up what it calls “misinformation.”

The letter says that the Girl Scouts make “every attempt to retain its volunteers and staff to make sure both their needs and Council standards are met,” according to WLUK. However, it also states that the Girl Scouts did not take “punitive action on any individual, organization, or troop for any event or action related to supporting the families impacted by the Chippewa Falls tragedy.”

The letter also says the Girl Scouts did not, will not, and cannot raise funds for the families impacted by the Chippewa Falls tragedy or direct the use of funds others have raised through the organization. Any funds raised through private efforts are not for use by the Council.

Steffel claims they are lying, and wants to know what other reason they would have had for firing her if her efforts to raise money for the victims’ families was not the case.

“If there is another reason, I would love to know what that is because there was none given to me,” Steffel told WLUK.

Heavy reached out to the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes for comment, but had no response as of Wednesday morning.

