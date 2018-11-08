Eric Swalwell’s Politics: Is He a Republican or Democrat?

Eric Swalwell is a Democrat currently serving as the U.S. Representative for California’s 15th District. On Nov. 8, Politico revealed that Swalwell currently intends to run for president in 2020.

Though Swalwell could be considered a traditionally moderate Democrat, he has publicly supported the influx of more progressive Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

On CNN, he said, “I think there’s room in our party for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Danny O’Connor and others. I look forward to welcoming them and these are problems that we would love to have because that means we’re in the majority and we have to figure out who our speaker’s going to be.”

Swalwell was classified as a “heavy underdog” for the presidency by Politico. Here’s what you need to know:

Swalwell Has Consistently Opposed Trump Across Several Topics, Including Trump’s Treatment of Journalists

America is at a crossroads. Do we go the path of David Duke & Donald Trump or do we choose love for one another, hope for better days, and opportunity for ALL people? https://t.co/N9dzRJekXN — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 5, 2018

Throughout his short tenure in Congress thus far, Swalwell has remained a staunch opponent of POTUS, and even introduced the Journalist Protection Act in 2018 as a direct response to Trump’s treatment of journalists.

Swalwell said in part of the need to introduce the act, “President Donald Trump’s campaign and administration have created a toxic atmosphere. It’s not just about labelling reports of his constant falsehoods as #FakeNews – it’s his casting of media personalities and outlets as anti-American targets, and encouraging people to engage in violence.”

Swalwell has also called Trump out for his boasts on the economy, referencing the #TrumpSlump in a November tweet that read, “The economy is NOT the stock market, the unemployment rate, or GDP. It’s YOU. Are you doing better, saving more, and looking at your kids and dreaming bigger? This @ MarketWatch story shows for 3 out of 4 of us, the economy is not working. Let’s make it work for ALL. # TrumpSlump“

Swalwell Is Notably Pro-Choice, & a Strong Proponent of LGBTQ Rights

Swalwell is a strong and outspoken supporter of women’s reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, and equality for all. He participated in the Women’s March in 2017, and has described himself as “100% pro-choice.”