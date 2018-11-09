Griffith Park Fire Near LA Zoo: Size, Map & Photos

Wildfires are raging in California today, and one has even forced parts of Malibu to be evacuated. Now a new fire has started in Griffith Park near the LA Zoo.

The fire right now is estimated to be just two to three acres in size and there’s no wind, the Los Angeles Fire Department told NBC LA. That’s a good sign, because many of the fires that have grown so fast recently, like the Woolsey Fire and the Camp Fire, were fueled by very high winds. But as we’ve seen yesterday and today, fires can be unpredictable, so it’s a good idea to stay tuned to local sources if you’re in the area.

Here’s a look at where the fire is located:

#BrushFire; INC#0371; 7:10AM; 194 Griffith Park; https://t.co/7VA3OZmtKV; #GriffithPark; LAFD resources are on scene of a brush fire reportedly behind the LA Zoo. Smoke is visible but due to the location of the fire, crews have a … https://t.co/xwlFpAjjYJ — LAFD (@LAFD) November 9, 2018

And an interactive map for you to look at the location:

The fire is located on a hillside behind the LA Zoo in Griffith Park, just south of 134 Freeway.

UPDATE: A brush fire burning on a hillside behind the LA Zoo in Griffith Park is estimated at 2-3 acres in heavy brush with no wind. https://t.co/v2NANaW6VF pic.twitter.com/vtA1HYInOs — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) November 9, 2018

Crews had to hike into the location for the fire, which was first spotted around 10 a.m. Pacific.

Heading to Brush fire at Griffith park. Rangers blocking entrance at Zoo Dr. and Riverside. pic.twitter.com/kPqQYHOQ2Q — Denise Dador (@abc7denise) November 9, 2018

Smoke could be seen all the way to the Burbank area.

Here are some more photos of the fire:

Holy Crap! Another fire! This is at Griffith Park near Hollywood, CA. as seen from #Burbank pic.twitter.com/3jDdWKxW1p — Nancy R. (@theRizMOM) November 9, 2018

There's another fire in SoCal. About 2-3 acres are burning in Griffith Park near the Los Angeles Zoo, according to @LAFD. (📷: @onthatbombshell) pic.twitter.com/swKytO35c6 — LAist (@LAist) November 9, 2018

Flames now visible from the fire at Griffith Park near Disney offices. pic.twitter.com/1mXnFhxaOv — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) November 9, 2018

Griffith Park/Glendale/Burbank fire on the right, Malibu/Agoura/Thousand Oaks fire on the left pic.twitter.com/JEPcQjpLJi — Isaac (@isaacninetyfour) November 9, 2018

Well guess Griffith Park is on fire pic.twitter.com/tyUYTVYgbX — Tyler old (@TOLDVFX) November 9, 2018

griffith Park fire 😧 hope they catch while it’s smallish pic.twitter.com/nPcdcsBjTF — mo (@mmmo_money) November 9, 2018

#ToyonIC Major Emergency #LAFD brush fire response in #griffithpark Difficult to reach terrain but winds not currently a factor 📷 David Ortiz pic.twitter.com/qoBnEEGcpe — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) November 9, 2018

At this time, it’s not yet known if structures are threatened by this fire.

So far, no evacuations have been issued for this fire.

This is a developing story.