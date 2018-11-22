What Grocery Stores Are Open in Boston on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving Day falls on Thursday, November 22, this year. Those who are preparing a big meal at home may find themselves needing to run out to the grocery store for some last minute fixings, and fortunately, they will be in luck. Most grocery stores are open normal business hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Below is an alphabetical list of the major supermarkets in and around the city of Boston with their hours for Thanksgiving Day.

Big Y World Class Market – Closed

According to the store’s website, all Big Y locations are closed on Thanksgiving Day. Additionally, the pharmacies located in the supermarket locations will also be closed.

Big Y Express locations will be open for normal business hours.

Hannaford’s – Closed

All Hannaford’s supermarket locations are closed on Thanksgiving Day. The grocery chain observes five holidays throughout the year, including Thanksgiving, New Year’s Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve.

Roche Bros. – Closed

The popular Massachusetts grocery store Roche Bros. will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Any and all orders for Thanksgiving Day would have needed to be picked up on Wednesday, November 21.

Shaw’s Supermarket – Open

Shaw’s Supermarket will be open during normal business hours (7:00 a.m. -10:00 p.m.) on Thanksgiving Day.

Star Market – Open

Star Market locations in Massachusetts will be open during normal business hours (7:00 a.m. -10:00 p.m.) on Thanksgiving Day.

Stop & Shop – Mostly Closed

Most Stop & Shop locations in Massachusetts will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. A few locations, such as the grocery store located on Old Connecticut Path in Framingham, will be open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. You may call your local store’s customer service number to find out whether or not it’s open on the holiday.

Trader Joe’s – Closed

All Trader Joe’s locations in Massachusetts will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Wegmans – Mostly Open

Several Wegmans locations in Massachusetts will be open for part of the day on Thanksgiving. Most Wegmans locations will close at 4 p.m., on Thursday, and will reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday (November 23).

Whole Foods – Closed

Whole Foods locations in Massachusetts will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.