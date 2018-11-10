WATCH: Gunmen Firing at Tekashi69 & Kanye West Video Shoot [VIDEO]

Surveillance Footage Shows Gunmen Firing at Tekashi69, Kanye West Music Video Shoot https://t.co/pqwigQzkZJ — TMZ (@TMZ) November 10, 2018

TMZ obtained surveillance video footage that appears to depict gunmen firing guns at the set of a Tekashi69 and Kanye West music video shoot.

The video shows in fuzzy black and white what occurred at the house where the rappers were beginning to record a music video.

In the TMZ video, two vehicles can be seen approaching the house in Beverly Hills late Thursday night. The video appears to show two men wearing hoodies getting out from each car. For a few moments, they appear to be surveying the property. A male voice sounds to be saying, “We got 30 seconds.” The second man utters, “Okay.” Then a succession of gunshots are fired over an exterior wall.

After the barrage, the two jump back in their cars and take off.

The Thursday shooting is the latest in a flurry of shots-fired situations the rapper 69 finds himself.

On Oct. 26, the New York Police Department shut down three blocks of Madison Avenue in New York City as a result of a shooting at a restaurant following a judge’s decision that the rapper get no jail time in his child sex abuse case.

Tekashi69 posted this image to IG late Friday afternoon, likely just before the shooting.

Police said “some males tried to enter the restaurant (Phillip Chow) and were denied by the private security. These males came back a short time later and struck one of the private security guards over the head with a chair. This security guard produced a licensed handgun and fired two times striking one of the individuals in the torso. This individual was removed to an area hospital where he’s being treated.”

UPDATE: @NYPD19pct Commanding Officer, Deputy Inspector Walsh, gives preliminary details on earlier shooting incident which occurred on E. 60 St in Manhattan, #UES. The investigation is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/kZw1lTD3Lv — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 27, 2018

Born Daniel Hernandez, the controversial and colorful, literally, rapper was facing up to three years in prison and possible sex offender registration in his case. He was sentenced to serve probation for violating a plea deal made in his 2015 case for using an underage girl in a sex performance. This plea deal, four years of probation rather than three years behind bars came with a bonus: no sex offender registration.

Tekashi 69 avoids a 3 year prison sentence and gets sentenced to 4 years probation . The judge also does not require him to register as a sex offender. — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) October 26, 2018

According to Page Six, Judge Felicia Mennin said the rapper’s probation violations were technicalities and that he’s done charity work that, on balance, outweighed the complaint against him.

The case involves him posting a video a 13-year-old girl engaged in a sex act. He was also sentenced to perform 1,000 hours of community service by Mennin. The judge also “granted him youthful offender status, which will seal his criminal record,” it was reported.

Prosecutors weren’t happy. It was argued that he’s repeatedly violated the terms of his no-jail plea deal from ’15. The rapper is 22, he was 19 at the time of the arrest. Prosecutors wanted him to serve jail time for getting arrested in January of 2018 for allegedly choking a teenage fan, and in May of this year, he was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license and assaulting a police officer.

And in August, rapper 50 Cent and Tekashi were filming a music video in Brooklyn for “Get The Strap” when a gunman in a white Porsche with Jersey plates rolled up and opened fire, firing a dozen shots from a 9 mm semi-automatic weapon. No one was hit.