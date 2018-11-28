HBCU Texas Southern University Evacuated After Bomb Threat

After three hours, an all-clear at Texas Southern University.
The university was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after the Houston Police Department said there was a credible bomb threat made against the college Wednesday afternoon.
It was reported a Houston emergency center call-taker received a bomb threat at 1:40 p.m. that targeted Texas Southern.
Within an hour, the college reported that “our campus is under control and fully evacuated,” classes were canceled and the university was coordinating with other agencies, it said to begin a search of the campus.
The university student newspaper’s Twitter account began to post images of the evacuation and the subsequent shutdown of the college.
Texas Southern University is one of the nation’s largest historically black universities. Founded in 1927, TSU has around 9,000 students enrolled and is home to 10 separates colleges and schools.
Some students asked where they were supposed to go. The Houston campus has nearly 30 percent of its students living in on-campus housing. The TSU Herald reported that a nearby Baptist church has opened its doors for students.
Shoerly after the TSU bomb threat, Grambling State University in Louisiana, also a Historically Black College/University, reported it too has received a bomb threat.
Updates will be made as new information is received on this developing story.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook