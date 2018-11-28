HBCU Texas Southern University Evacuated After Bomb Threat

After three hours, an all-clear at Texas Southern University.

TSU Police Department has issued an “all clear” for the TSU campus. All evening classes remain cancelled. The University of Houston basketball game on campus for this evening will be played as schedule. TSU will have normal operations tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 29. #TexasSouthern — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) November 28, 2018

The university was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after the Houston Police Department said there was a credible bomb threat made against the college Wednesday afternoon.

A Houston Emergency Center call taker received a bomb threat at approximately 1:40 pm that mentioned the @TexasSouthern University Campus. The information was relayed to TSU and they are the point of contact for information. HPD is assisting. #hounews https://t.co/jJMvBqnMuz — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 28, 2018

It was reported a Houston emergency center call-taker received a bomb threat at 1:40 p.m. that targeted Texas Southern.

Due to a threat received from Houston Police Department, classes at Texas Southern University are cancelled and campus is being evacuated. — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) November 28, 2018

Within an hour, the college reported that “our campus is under control and fully evacuated,” classes were canceled and the university was coordinating with other agencies, it said to begin a search of the campus.

The university student newspaper’s Twitter account began to post images of the evacuation and the subsequent shutdown of the college.

Update: Campus police have blocked off Cleburne Street from Sampson to Ennis Street Photos by Mikol Kindle pic.twitter.com/mjEjFLddg7 — The TSU Herald (@TheTSUHerald) November 28, 2018

Texas Southern University is one of the nation’s largest historically black universities. Founded in 1927, TSU has around 9,000 students enrolled and is home to 10 separates colleges and schools.

Some students asked where they were supposed to go. The Houston campus has nearly 30 percent of its students living in on-campus housing. The TSU Herald reported that a nearby Baptist church has opened its doors for students.

Update: Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church is allowing students who live in the dorms to wait for the campus to reopen. 3826 Wheeler St

Houston, TX 77004

United States — The TSU Herald (@TheTSUHerald) November 28, 2018

Shoerly after the TSU bomb threat, Grambling State University in Louisiana, also a Historically Black College/University, reported it too has received a bomb threat.

Bomb Threat in Grambling Hall, Please evacuate building and areas within 300 feet immediately. Call (318) 274-2222 to report suspicious activity. — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) November 28, 2018

Wow now Grambling got a bomb threat 💀 now I think somebody just playing around.. — birthday bitch ✨ (@jakesiaaa) November 28, 2018

Texas Southern had classes cancelled because of a bomb threat and now there has been a bomb threat at #Grambling What's really going on? Be safe and evacuate #HBCU #HBCUsMatter #TxSU — P. Against The World 🤘🏿 (@chillin662) November 28, 2018

Updates will be made as new information is received on this developing story.