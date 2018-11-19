Hector Beltran-Leyva, Suspected Drug Lord, Dead: Report

Hector Beltran-Leyva, a suspected drug kingpin who was arrested in 2014, has reportedly died at the age of 53. The Mexican news outlet Milenio quoted federal government officials who confirmed his death.

Officials told the newspaper that Beltran-Leyva died after going into cardiac arrest. Prison doctors examined him, and noted that he was experiencing chest pains on his left side. He was moved from a maximum security prison in Antiplano to the López Mateos Medical Center in Toluca, west of Mexico City, where he passed away.

Hector Beltran-Leyva and his brother Arturo were both reportedly part of the Sinaloa cartel. That’s the cartel previously run by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is currently on trial in the United States.

According to the U.S. State Department, Arturo and Hector left the Sinaloa cartel in 2008 and formed their own drug trafficking organization, called ABL. The cartel allegedly moved weapons along with illicit drugs into the United States. The state department also accused the cartel of driving up violence crime rates in Mexico, through the use of “kidnapping, torture, murder, and various other acts of violence against numerous men, women, and children in Mexico.”

The State Department described Hector Beltran Leyva as the top organizer in the cartel, responsible for the “planning, oversight, and overall control of the drug trafficking and money collection activities in Mexico City, Mexico, and oversees the control of drug trafficking corridors on behalf of the ABL.”

Hector Beltran-Leyva was reportedly second-in-command of the ABL cartel until his brother died in December 2009. According to El Imparcial, Arturo was killed by officers of the Mexican Navy at an “exclusive residential complex” in the city of Cuernavaca. Hector then reportedly assumed the top leadership role.

According to Milenio, Beltran-Leyva maintained a low-key lifestyle and tries to stay under the radar. He lived in Querétaro in central Mexico, reportedly posing as a businessman selling art and real estate. His nicknamed included “the H” and “El Ingeniero.”

Beltran-Leyva was arrested October 1, 2014 in San Miguel Allende by the Special Operations Unit of the Mexican Army. He was reportedly taken into custody peacefully, while at a seafood restaurant.