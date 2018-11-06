Hern vs Gilpin: Next Oklahoma Congressman May Be Sworn in Early

The next U.S. representative from Oklahoma’s First district is expected to start the job earlier than normal– possibly as soon as next week. Typically, the winners of November elections assume their new positions in early January. But the position has been vacant for several months and Governor Mary Fallin is reportedly eager to see it filled.

BREAKING #FOX23 — @GovMaryFallin's office says they'll likely let winner of tonight's House District 1 race finish @RepJBridenstine's term in addition to serving out the full term they won. (Seat now vacant.) Kevin Hern or Tim Gilpin could go to Congress as early as next week. — Rick Maranon (@RickonFox23) November 6, 2018

The First Congressional District of Oklahoma has not had a representative on Capitol Hill since April 2018. The previous congressman, Jim Bridenstine, was selected by the Trump administration to lead NASA. The Senate confirmed his nomination on April 19, 2018.

According to Fox affiliate KOKI-TV in Tulsa, the governor’s office will likely allow the winner of tonight’s race to finish the rest of Bridenstine’s term.

The two candidates on the ballot are Republican Kevin Hern and Democrat Tim Gilpin. Very little polling has been done on this race, but Hern appeared to have the upper hand leading up to November 6. The district has been held by Republicans since 1986, according to Tulsa World.

READ NEXT: Fox News ‘Doesn’t Condone’ Hannity & Pirro Campaigning at Trump Rally