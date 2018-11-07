Katie Hill, Steve Knight Election Results: Who Is Winning?

Katie Hill, a political newcomer and Democrat, has proven to be a strong opponent to Republican incumbent Steve Knight for California’s 25th District.

As of 2:20 AM eastern time, with 31 percent of precincts reporting, here are the results for the race, per the New York Times:

Katie Hill (D): 50.1% (36,280 votes total)

Steve Knight (R): 49.9% (36,164 votes total)

