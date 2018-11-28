Hyde-Smith, Espy Results: Who’s Winning the Runoff Election?

Repulican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy are currently running for the U.S. Senate seat in the Mississippi runoff election. Here’s the latest information on the runoff election results for the highly contested Senate seat:

As of 8:53 PM, eastern time, here are the results of the Mississippi Senate race, with three percent of the precincts reporting, per The New York Times:

Cindy Hyde-Smith (R): 51.1% (20,147 votes total)

Mike Espy (D): 48.9% (19,318 votes total)