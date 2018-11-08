Ian Long Photos: Pictures of Thousand Oaks Shooter

Ian Long was named as the former Marine with a history of mental health issues who opened fire inside a crowded college bar in Thousand Oaks, California. He killed at least 12 and wounded many more.

The shooting happened during “College Country Night” at Borderline Bar & Grill, a country music-themed restaurant in Ventura County. Witnesses and authorities described a horrific scene in which the gunman, clad in black, entered the establishment and fired at a security guard and cashier before turning his fury on other random people.

People, many of them college-aged, hid in bathrooms and under a pool table and smashed windows to escape.

The Victims’ Heartbroken Families Speak Out

The names of the victims were starting to be released by family members.

Among the first named: Justin Meek, 23, a recent graduate of California Lutheran University. President Chris Kimball said Meek "heroically saved lives in the incident."

Cody Coffman, 22, also died, his distraught father confirmed. Cody's dad was on television many times during the morning emotionally explaining how he was looking for his son. In a heartbreaking press conference, Cody's dad described how his son was speaking to recruiters about joining the military. "His name was Cody Coffman. My first-born son….Oh, son, I love you so much," the extremely emotional father said, describing himself as speechless and heartbroken.

