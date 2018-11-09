Is Instagram Down? It Appears to Be For Thousands of Users

Instagram is reportedly down for thousands of users across the world. Instagram issued a response saying that it’s working on correcting the problem.

Starting at approximately two in the afternoon, eastern time, Twitter users started to report widespread problems with the social media platform.

Now, thousands of people are currently turning to Twitter to search for answers within the #InstagramDown hashtag, but they seem to be coming up short. According to Down Detector, the highest percentage of problems being reported about Instagram (around 60 percent) have to do with the newsfeed, with the remaining 40 percent being split evenly between login and website issues.

Twitter Users React to #InstagramDown

Instagram goes down.

Receives an apology from Facebook. Sounds likely. pic.twitter.com/3BYtOKwcEg — Kelly (@divabooknerd) November 9, 2018

Is Instagram down for everybody or is it just my phone being weird… 😂🤷🏼‍♀️ — Jess Conte (@jessconte) November 9, 2018

Kept turning my wifi on and off until I saw this hashtag #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/2xFtE6jA2R — E L L E (@elle4presi) November 9, 2018

Someone text me when Instagram is back up. I’ll just go dig a hole in the backyard or something. #instagramdown — Josh Darnit (@JoshDarnit) November 9, 2018

Me heading to twitter to see if #Instagram is down again 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NRr8Wm5sxN — 💜 Briana 💜 (@Just1Bri) November 9, 2018

instagram down ?

check twitter : pic.twitter.com/9Cy87jkOUz — sf (@softiesof) November 9, 2018

me running to twitter to see if Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Ed2hrlNT96 — wolfie (@dramabebee) November 9, 2018

Me posting my selfies on Twitter when #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/xjxBdKypjg — Bshelko Music (@briannashelko18) November 9, 2018

Instagram: *Goes down yet again*

Me: Thank U, Next (but I still can't quit you) pic.twitter.com/yH34VfNmvQ — Sam Brodsky (@sammybrods) November 9, 2018