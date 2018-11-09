Is Instagram Down? It Appears to Be For Thousands of Users

Instagram is reportedly down for thousands of users across the world. Instagram issued a response saying that it’s working on correcting the problem.
Starting at approximately two in the afternoon, eastern time, Twitter users started to report widespread problems with the social media platform.
Now, thousands of people are currently turning to Twitter to search for answers within the #InstagramDown hashtag, but they seem to be coming up short. According to Down Detector, the highest percentage of problems being reported about Instagram (around 60 percent) have to do with the newsfeed, with the remaining 40 percent being split evenly between login and website issues.
Twitter Users React to #InstagramDown
If you want to witness true kaos,
leave that garbage site down for a few days , people would sell off family members for their accounts to reactivate
I thought my wifi was down- then realised YouTube and Twitter were fine so