Is the DMV Open on Thanksgiving 2018?

If you’re hoping to renew your license or take a driving test, you may be out of luck. Most DMV offices are closed on Thanksgiving. The good news? Some are open on business days that fall after a holiday– meaning that some will be open on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Before bundling up and heading out tomorrow, make sure to check the hours of your local DMV.

A recent article from My News 4 showed that the Department of Motor Vehicles typically has one of its busiest days of the year on the Monday after Thanksgiving weekend. In places like Nevada, this is namely because the DMV is closed for the entire four-day Thanksgiving weekend, November 22 to November 25. In DC, the DMV will be closed on Thursday and Friday, but will open back up on Saturday.

With the DMV closed, why not take advantage of some of the best Black Friday deals? This year, there are plenty of stores opening early on Thanksgiving with doorbuster deals. Most Walmart stores are open 24/7. Target, Macy’s, Sears, Kohl’s, and JCPenny are also slated to be open on Thanksgiving 2018 and are offering Black Friday deals before Black Friday officially arrives.

For those of you traveling, it’s important to know that AAA has predicted this to be the busiest Thanksgiving ever travel-wise, with over 54 million people traveling longer than 50 miles. The good news is that gas prices are down seven cents from last week, so that should take a bit of a load off your wallet.

Thanksgiving is a federal holiday that is recognized nationwide, but it wasn’t always that way. The day honors the three-day long feast between the Wampanoag Indians and Plymouth Colonists in 1621. While a number of states and colonies recognized Thanksgiving for two centuries, it wasn’t until the 1800s that it was officially named a national holiday to be honored each year.

And while we typically celebrate Thanksgiving with foods like pies, ham, and turkey, this wasn’t what was eaten back in the 17th century during the harvest feast. It’s believed that foods like seal and swan were actually consumed by those who were present at the first Thanksgiving.