Is Mail Delivered on Election Day 2018?

It’s Election Day 2018. Some businesses are open with limited hours or they have altered their schedules because of the day. But, are post offices still running their mail delivery as usual today?

Banks are open, financial services are open and federal offices are open as well. So, this means that Election Day mail delivery runs the same as normal. Anything you expect to get delivered, should make it to your home or office.

According to Daily Freeman, state offices and some schools may be closed on Election Day, but public transportation should run on a regular schedule.

USPS lists their holiday closings as the following:

New Year’s Day

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Washington’s Birthday

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Today, people across the country will vote in the key midterm elections for Senate and House of Representative seats, as well as in local elections.

Though Election Day is not a federal holiday, it is a state holiday in some states, like New Jersey for example. According to NJ.com, this means that state offices are closed in New Jersey for the day. Some schools in the states have closed as well, but are open for voters to cast their votes. New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission offices, inspection stations and facilities are closed in observance of the day as well. Superior Courts in New Jersey are also closed down for the day.

Some of the other states that observe Election Day as a state holiday, in addition to New Jersey, include Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Rhode Island and Montana.

WTHR has reported that some states actually ban alcohol sales on Election Day, because of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. Areas of Kentucky, Indiana, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, Alaska and Massachusetts all observe this practice. DISCUS Vice President David Wojnar said that, “The Election Day sales ban is a ridiculous relic of the Prohibition era when saloons sometimes served as polling stations. Repealing the 1930’s ban on Election Day alcohol sales would provide adult consumers with much-needed convenience — whether they’re celebrating election returns or mourning them.” Delaware, Idaho and Utah repealed their bans in 2008, according to WTHR, and many other states have done away with the laws against alcohol on Election Day over the years.

Veterans Day is coming up this weekend and, on this coming Monday, there is NO mail delivered as it is a federal holiday. There are also special menus, freebies and restaurant deals for active military and veterans, for the occasion.

Veterans Day is a day to honor veterans, as well as victims of war. It also marks the anniversary of the end of World War I, replacing Armistice Day in 1954. It is a time to thank active military members, as well as Veterans, for their service. Families of veterans and fallen soldiers can be honored as well.

For those hoping to participate in Election Day 2018, be sure to cast your votes today.