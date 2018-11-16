Jack Fields Jr. Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jack Fields Jr. is a former Boise State football player who was shot and killed by a police officer after he repeatedly resisted arrest and stabbed a police officer multiple times.

Fields was 25 years old.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Fields Was Shot & Killed By a Deputy After Resisting Arrest

On Thursday, Fields was shot and killed in Georgia, after repeatedly stabbing one of the deputies who approached him to arrest him. The police officer, Stephan Psillos, has been hospitalized for receiving wounds to both his shoulder and his scalp.

Fields was originally from El Paso, Texas. Augusta Coroner Mark Bowen told the Idaho Statesman, “It was a sad situation; you hate to see stuff like this with someone so young.”

2. Fields Was Found in the Lobby of a Residence Inn by Police for a ‘Trouble With Subject’ Call

Ex-Boise State Running Back Jack Fields Jr. Killed After Allegedly Stabbing Cop https://t.co/iwiuAxkW1j — TMZ (@TMZ) November 16, 2018

Fields was reportedly found in the lobby of a Residence Inn. Authorities were called in for a “trouble with subject call,” though no further information from the hotel has been released as to what, exactly, was happening.

According to The Augusta Chronicle, Psillos attempted to put handcuffs on Fields, and that’s when Fields pulled a knife from his coat pocket and stabbed Psillos several times.

3. Fields Played at Boise State From 2012-2015 as a Reserve Running Back

Jack Fields Jr. – who played high school football for Americas High School in El Paso – was a running back for Boise State. https://t.co/quLzsAsx6G — Mauricio Casillas (@MauricioABC7) November 16, 2018

Fields played for Boise State as a reserve running back and special teams player from 2012 to 2015. According to USA Today, he rushed for 336 yards in his four seasons playing, and was a two-time Mountain West Conference academic all-scholar.

It’s unclear what Fields’ profession or working capacity was following college.

4. In 2015, Fields Punched One of His Teammates Unconscious

The high school coach of former Boise State RB Jack Fields Jr. (coach Patrick Melton) confirms that Fields was the man shot by police this week in Georgia. Fields died in the incident. We'll have a story posted shortly. — Chadd Cripe (@chaddcripe) November 16, 2018

In 2015, in Fields’ senior year of college, Fields got into an altercation with a teammate, Rick Smith. He punched Smith in the jaw, and Smith fell to the ground and was knocked unconscious, according to The Idaho Statesman.

Smith eventually suffered a brain hemorrhage, a fractured skull, and a swollen brain, but he and his family declined to press charges, according to The Augusta Chronicle.

With that said, another teammate of Fields’, former Boise State defensive lineman Elliot Hoyte, said that Fields was “selfless.”

Hoyte said to The Idaho Statesman, “If you needed something done, he would be there. (He) always helped me around the house, if you needed to talk about something, he was there. My wife texted me, I was just shocked … (I) hadn’t seen him since he finished his degree. Always wish you could talk to someone until it’s too late.

5. Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree Does Not Believe the Officer Who Shot Fields ‘Violated Any Policy’

For now, Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree has not indicated that there is any suspicion of wrongdoing on the part of Psillos. Still, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is going to look into the case.

Any time a life is lost, is tragic, no matter the circumstances,” Roundtree said. “In this particular case, this was the result of a violent action against a deputy, so, in that case, I’m extremely happy that my deputy is alive.”