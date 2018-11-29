Jacop Hazlett: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jacop Hazlett is a 28-year-old preschool volunteer for NewSpring Church in North Charleston who has been accused of fourteen incidents of sexual assault.

Hazlett was arrested after surveillance cameras found him molesting a 3-year-old boy, according to ABC.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Incident With the Three-Year-Old Boy Occurred on Sunday, Nov. 25

The suspect’s name is Jacop Robert Lee Hazlett, police say he sexually abused a toddler at Newspring Church in North Charleston pic.twitter.com/5wvvqSjumB — Erica Lunsford (@lunsford_erica) November 28, 2018

The incident that led to Hazlett’s arrest occurred on Sunday, when Hazlett took a three-year-old boy to the bathroom. Police say that Hazlett subsequently performed oral sex on the toddler in the classroom bathroom, and that the act was recorded by surveillance cameras.

At that point, NewSpring went back through its surveillance footage and found fourteen separate incidents of sexual assault by Hazlett on little boys.

The family of the boy abused on Sunday is the one that has filed the lawsuit against Hazlett. The lawsuit states that “the video footage of Jacop Hazlett’s abuse of other boys is substantially similar.” In an emailed statement, Joshua Slavin, the attorney representing the young boy’s family, argued that the purpose of the lawsuit was to “expose the blatant oversight” of NewSpring Church.

Slavin wrote, “What makes this case so tragic is that the abuse was entirely preventable — these crimes were repeatedly committed in front of security cameras that were monitored by NewSpring Church.”

2. Hazlett Is Accused of Abusing at Least 14 Children During His Time as a Church Volunteer

Hazlett is accused of 14 separate incidents of sexual assault with three and four-year-old boys. These incidents all occurred in the last 90 days, because surveillance footage at the church is only stored for 90 days.

In at least one instance, Hazlett took inappropriate photos of a little boy before assaulting him. Police have not clarified the specific nature of many of the assaults, as of yet. There are no reports of Hazlett assaulting any little girls.

3. Hazlett Has Been Charged With One Count of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct With a Minor

Hazlett appeared in court on Wednesday, Nov. 29 to face his arraignment charges. He has been charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old. He is now being held without bond.

The authorities have confirmed that NewSpring Church is fully cooperating with the police in the investigation.

The lawsuit states, “Jacop Hazlett knew of the security camera and its ability to see into the bathroom, meaning he was aware of the extraordinary risk he was taking had NewSpring Church simply been monitoring the video feed.”

4. Less Than a Year Ago, Another NewSpring Associate Was Arrested for a Sexual Interaction With a Minor

Last February, another man associated with NewSpring Church was arrested for sex with a minor. Caleb Lide Jordan was fired from his position as a Church associate. However, Jordan’s incident did not involve the church, nor did the incident occur on church property.

Jordan was eventually charged with four counts of exploitation of a minor, including solicitation of a minor for sex. Though the identity of the minor was kept anonymous, another member of NewSpring told ABC that Jordan was the boys youth pastor.

The source said, “I volunteered at NewSpring’s youth ministry called Fuse, which was every Wednesday night, and Caleb Jordan was the boys youth pastor at Fuse… He had access as the youth pastor to a wide range of young men there.”

Jordan, like Hazlett, passed both federal and state background checks prior to working at NewSpring.

5. Hazlett Passed a Screening Process That included a Criminal History & National Sex Offender Database Check Prior to Being Hired

Prior to being employed, church officials confirmed that Hazlett went through “detailed training” and also underwent a rigorous background check, which involved a criminal history check and a national sex offender database check.