Jeff Sessions Fired as Attorney General: Lawmakers React

Jeff Sessions has been forced out as Attorney General. The resignation letter submitted to President Trump on November 7 revealed that he was resigning at the president’s request.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions just resigned in a letter to President Trump: "At your request, I am submitting my resignation." https://t.co/PzzEdztIBU pic.twitter.com/fK6avzbOWj — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 7, 2018

Sessions’ chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker from Iowa, will serve as the acting Attorney General until a new one is chosen. It is also possible that President Trump could nominate Whitaker to remain in the position. A permanent AG would need to be confirmed by the Senate. You can read more about Whitaker’s background here.

Immediate reaction on Capitol Hill was mixed. Democrats appeared concerned about the future of the Russia investigation, because Whitaker has previously written that he felt Robert Mueller’s probe was going “too far.”

Given his previous comments advocating defunding and imposing limitations on the Mueller investigation, Mr. Whitaker should recuse himself from its oversight for the duration of his time as acting attorney general. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 7, 2018

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s immediate reaction on Twitter was, “Clearly, the President has something to hide.”

“Oh,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says in first hearing about the firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “Protecting Mueller and his investigation is paramount. It would create a constitutional crisis” pic.twitter.com/7L8acOfU0B — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 7, 2018

Senator Schumer then advocated for Whitaker to recuse himself from overseeing the Mueller probe. “Given his previous comments advocating defunding and imposing limitations on the Mueller investigation, Mr. Whitaker should recuse himself from its oversight for the duration of his time as acting attorney general.”

Senators from both parties have repeatedly affirmed their support for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Every one of them should speak out now and deliver a clear message to the President that the Special Counsel’s investigation must continue without interference — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 7, 2018

Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia also expressed concern for the Robert Mueller investigation. His statement reads: “While the President may have the authority to replace the Attorney General, this must not be the first step in an attempt to impede, obstruct or end the Mueller investigation. No one is above the law and any effort to interfere with the Special Counsel’s investigation would be a gross abuse of power by the President.

Senators from both parties have repeatedly affirmed their support for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Every one of them should speak out now and deliver a clear message to the President that the Special Counsel’s investigation must continue without interference.”

Republican Lindsey Graham has been one of Sessions’ strongest defenders. He has previously stated publicly that he did not want Sessions to quit, and seemed to mock the president over the issue. He told Politico in 2017, If the president wants to fire him, fire him. I think anybody who’s strong would use the power they have and be confident in his decision.”

As to me, I will be part of a larger Republican majority in the United States Senate — working with the President and my Republican and Democratic colleagues — to make America safer and more prosperous. (3/3) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 7, 2018

But today, Senator Graham struck a much more conciliatory tone at the news that Sessions had been asked to resign. He wrote, “Jeff Sessions served our nation well and honorably as Attorney General. He has dedicated his whole life to conservatism and upholding the Rule of Law.

I look forward to working with President @realDonaldTrump to find a confirmable, worthy successor so that we can start a new chapter at the Department of Justice and deal with both the opportunities and challenges our nation faces.

As to me, I will be part of a larger Republican majority in the United States Senate — working with the President and my Republican and Democratic colleagues — to make America safer and more prosperous.”

Thx to AG Jeff Sessions for his service to our country both leading the DOJ & in the US Senate serving the ppl of Alabama I‘ve enjoyed working with him for decades. He is a true public servant + I appreciate his friendship — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 7, 2018

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley praised Jeff Sessions for his service as both a former member of the Senate and as the leader of the Justice Department. “Thx to AG Jeff Sessions for his service to our country both leading the DOJ & in the US Senate serving the ppl of Alabama I‘ve enjoyed working with him for decades. He is a true public servant + I appreciate his friendship.”

President Trump just removed Jeff Sessions. He wants an Attorney General to serve his interest, not the public.



Mueller's investigation and the independence of the DOJ must be protected. Whitaker and any nominee must commit to doing both.



We will protect the rule of law. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 7, 2018

In a tweet, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff accused President Trump of trying to replace Jeff Sessions with someone who would be more concerned with protecting his personal interests rather than the country’s. “President Trump just removed Jeff Sessions. He wants an Attorney General to serve his interest, not the public. Mueller’s investigation and the independence of the DOJ must be protected. Whitaker and any nominee must commit to doing both. We will protect the rule of law.”