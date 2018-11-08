Jessie Melcolm: A Tribute to Tallahassee Community College student

Jessie Melcolm, a former high school cheerleader and college student, was found mysteriously dead in her apartment on November 6. Melcolm’s obituary was published on November 7. A cause of death is pending with foul play not suspected in the death.

Action News Jax reports that Jessie Melcolm was a student at Tallahassee Community College at the time of her death. In high school, Melcolm had been a cheerleader at Bartram Trail High School. Officials told the station that there is no evidence of drug use or of meningitis. Dr. Sunlil Joshi, the director of the Duval County Medical Foundation, told Action News Jax, “Well if it’s not that, then an acute headache that leads to death within minutes or hours, you think about a hemorrhage or an aneurysm.”

Melcolm Called Her Mother the Day Before Her Death to Complain About a Headache

The CBS Jacksonville report quotes a family friend saying that Melcolm called her mother to say she had a headache on the night of November 5. Melcolm’s mother sounded the alarm when she didn’t hear from her daughter the following day. Melcolm’s body was discovered by a friend. A former neighbor, Brandt Curvel, told the station, “I always saw her and her cheerleading friends driving back and forth.”

A Celebration of Melcolm’s Life Will Take Place on November 17

Melcolm’s brother and father are both coaches at the Creeks Baseball Club. The club has organized a fundraiser to Melcolm’s family. A tribute from CBC saying, “CBC is Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jessie Melcolm. The Melcolm family is such a large part of the CBC family and we have been overwhelmed at the outpouring of love and offers of support.” A celebration of Melcolm’s life will take place at St. John, Florida, on November 17.

One Friend Said that Melcolm Would ‘Brighten Your Day Every Time You Saw Her’

A friend of Melcolm’s, Kennedy Whitsell, paid a heartbreaking tribute on Facebook saying, “I woke up this morning still in shock of the loss of our sweet girl. Jessie was such an influential individual in my life. She had a way to brighten your day every time you saw her. Please join me in praying for the Melcolm family in this time of tragedy. I still cannot seem to wake up from this dream, love you too much Jessie Girl, my forever guardian angel 💗.”

According to her Facebook page, Melcolm graduated from Bartram Trail in 2018. Melcolm was a native of Jacksonville. While in high school, Melcolm was a regularly competitor in gymanstic competitions out of the Jacksonville Academy of Gymnastics, including tournaments at state level.

