Jorge Valencia Lamadrid: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jorge Valencia Lamadrid was charged with shooting his own son in an argument over NFL kneeling protests on Thanksgiving Day in Cary, North Carolina, WNCN reported. According to police warrants obtained by the station, Lamadrid, 51, is charged with shooting his 21-year-old son, who has not been identified.

Lamadrid told police that he accidentally fired his shotgun and struck his son during an argument that turned physical between the son and his older brother. Lamadrid said he got a shotgun in an attempt to separate the sons but accidentally pulled the trigger when the victim threw a water bottle at his head.

Lamadrid was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The victim was hit in the arm and leg. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

1. Jorge Valencia Lamadrid Kicked Son Out in Drunken Argument

According to a warrant, Lamadrid told police that his family was just sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner when two of his sons got into an argument over NFL players protesting racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

Witnesses told police that the victim had been drinking heavily throughout the day before the argument.

The victim became confrontational with his older brother, the warrant said, and Lamadrid told the younger son to leave the house. The victim refused to leave.

2. Police Say Jorge Valencia Lamadrid Tried to Intervene in Fight Between His Sons

According to the warrant, the argument became physical after the younger son refused to leave the home. Lamadrid tried to intervene but was not strong enough to separate his sons and went to get a shotgun.

When Lamadrid produced the shotgun, the younger son left and went to the backyard but returned after more bickering. The son continued to argue with Lamadrid before the father took his son’s bags and put them outside on the back porch. The older brother then threw his brother’s bags.

3. Police Say Jorge Valencia Lamadrid Accidentally Fired His Shotgun

According to the warrant, the younger brother began to throw patio furniture in the backyard after his bags were thrown. Lamadrid told police that his younger son threw a water bottle that his him in the face, and caused him to pull the trigger and shoot him.

The victim was hit in the leg and the hands. Lamadrid said he checked on his son and went to wait for police to arrive.

The son suffered non-life threatening injuries.

4. Jorge Valencia Lamdarid Was Charged With Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Lamadrid was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He has since posted bond and was released from custody.

No one else involved in the incident was arrested.

5. NFL Kneeling Has Become Major Political Issue Under Trump

The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

Though the number of NFL players kneeling during the anthem to protest racial injustice has shrunk considerably, President Donald Trump continued to push the issue during the midterm campaigns.

“The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the national anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their ‘outrage’ at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love,” Trump said in a tweet ahead of the NFL season.

“Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!” he wrote.

…..Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

Malcolm Jenkins, one of the players who kneeled during the anthem, tweeted a photo of himself wearing a shirt saying “More than 60% of prison populations are people of color” in response.

Before we enjoy this game lets take some time to ponder that more than 60% of the prison population are people of color," he wrote. "The NFL is made up of 70% African Americans. What you witness on the field does not represent the reality of everyday America. We are the anomalies…"

America. We are the anomalies…”

Before we enjoy this game lets take some time to ponder that more than 60% of the prison population are people of color. The NFL is made up of 70% African Americans. What you witness on the field does not represent the reality of everyday

America. We are the anomalies… pic.twitter.com/gCeNKuTl1d — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) August 9, 2018

Trump has tweeted about the NFL protesters at least 40 times.

