Juanita Barnes: Poll Worker Makes Racist Blackface Comment to Voter

Juanita Barnes, an assistant election judge for a polling place in North Houston, was slapped with criminal charges on Tuesday after making racist comments to a voter.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Barnes approached a voter named Rolanda Anthony after Anthony was having trouble with a dispute over her accurate address. Anthony was told that she had to fill out a form to clear up the matter, and that’s when Barnes told her it was illegal to change her address on election day.

Barnes said to Anthony, “If I were to wear my blackface make up, maybe you would understand what I’m telling you.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Anthony Posted About Her Experience in a Facebook Post: ‘I Was Racially Profiled and Disrespected’

In a Facebook post, Anthony detailed her experience with Barnes, saying that Barnes was “relentless”, following Anthony around the polling place and “getting in her face.” Anthony did confirm that she was able to vote, after all of the drama.