Diddy on Kim Porter Death: “We Were More Than Soulmates”

Sean “Diddy” Combs offered his first public comments since the death of his long time partner, Kim Porter.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare,” Diddy said via Instagram.

“But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SHIT!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love 🖤”

Porter, Diddy’s long-term partner, died at the age of 47. The news broke via TMZ on November 15 that Porter had been suffering from pneumonia and that the 911 call to her home in Toluca Lake was regarding someone who had suffered from cardiac arrest. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending.