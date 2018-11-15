Kim Porter’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kim Porter, the ex-girlfriend of music legend Diddy, has died at the young age of 47, and she leaves behind a large family.

According to TMZ, Porter was found dead in her Los Angeles-area home on November 15, 2018. Although the cause of death was not yet clear, she was recently possibly suffering from pneumonia and the call came in for cardiac arrest, according to the entertainment news site.

The untimely death has people wondering about Kim Porter’s family.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kim Porter Dated Diddy for 13 Years

Although Diddy has had higher profile girlfriends over the year (think Jennifer Lopez), Kim Porter was one of his longest lasting girlfriends and one of the most loyal.

According to TMZ, their relationship began in 1994 and ended in 2007. Along the way, though they broke up and got back together several times, and the relationship was tumultuous. Eventually, it ended.

They were together for years but never married. However, Kim and Diddy remained cordial, recently appearing together in public for their son’s premiere for his movie, “The Holiday Calendar.” That was the month before she died.

2. Kim Porter & Diddy Had Three Children Together

Kim Porter’s family includes the three children she had with Diddy. According to E Online, they had a son together named Christian (born in 1998) as well as twin daughters who are named D’Lila Star and Jessie James, born in 2006.

Christian is a model like his mother, according to Paris Vogue. He also enjoys rapping like his dad, blending the best of both parents, the magazine reported.

Diddy has touted the girls on Instagram.

Kim recently lost her grandmother and said she hoped she could enjoy the older woman’s longevity. In one now tragic post last May, Kim wrote, “RIP GRAM 🙏🏾 I pray I live to be 94 yrs old what a blessing !GENERATIONS #porters We love you Knock KNOCK 💜💜💜💜😇😇😇😇😇😇🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

3. Kim Had Another Son With a Different Boyfriend

Kim had a fourth child with another man. Diddy was also close to that boy due to the longevity of his relationship with Kim, according to E Online.

“Diddy also helped raise Kim’s son Quincy from a previous relationship with singer/producer Al B. Sure,” the entertainment site reports.

According to Paris Vogue, “After the separation of his parents, Kimberly Porter began a relationship with P. Diddy, who quickly became like a father to Quincy.” Paris Vogue reports that Quincy is an actor. He played “the role of Jaleel in the movie Dope, directed by Rick Famuyiwa and co-produced by Pharrell Williams and Sean Combs,” the magazine reported. You can see photos of Quincy in that profile.

4. Kim Porter Continued to Speak Positively of Diddy on Instagram

One of Kim Porter’s last social media posts was a photo of Diddy. She wrote in the caption, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @diddy on this day a GENIUS was born ,may you continue to be the Driving Force of ENERGY that GOD created you to be !! Thank you for giving me the best gifts of life our CHILDREN !!”

She also wrote, “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY @diddy thank you for being our Rock , we are all so Blessed to be a part of a FAMILY that shares so much LOVE ❤️ 🖤🖤❤️”

5. Kim Porter’s Family Considered Her a Great Mom

On one recent mother’s day, Kim Porter’s children made it clear they thought she was a great mother. “Happy Mother’s Day,” wrote Quincy along with a photo that included Kim.

Christian, Kim’s youngest son, wrote, “Love you mommy!!! HAPPY MOTHERS DAY.”

It was a blended family as Diddy also has children with other people.