Here’s a List of Celebrities Evacuated Due to California Fires

The latest in California fires are growing rapidly, and the Hill and Woolsey Fire have forced evacuations for many in the Los Angeles area. As of this morning, the Hill Fire has grown to 10,000 acres, and the Woosley Fire (which was at first being reported as a minor fire) swelled to 8,000 acres in size. These fires are active at the same time as the Camp Fire, which originated 180 miles northeast of San Francisco in Paradise, California, burns at about 80 acres a minute.

#HillFire – Mandatory Evacuations

Camarillo Springs – All areas

Vallecito Trailer Park – All areas@csuci – All areas

Entire Dos Vientos – All areas

South Coast – All areas outlined on map below https://t.co/BQpI7n1p8O

(805) 465-6650 pic.twitter.com/AAL8bKqRhZ — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 9, 2018

As of a few hours ago, LACounty Fire PIO told Twitter that the Woolsey Fire was 0% contained, and new mandatory evacuations had been put into effect as a result of the fire jumping the 101 Freeway. As the greater area, known for housing much of the entertainment industry and its stars, seeks shelter from the path of the fires, several celebrities have taken to social media to confirm that they, too, have evacuated their homes.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga shared video on her Instagram story of her evacuation this morning. In the videos, big clouds of black smoke cover the sky and threaten to encroach her estate. She writes, from the safety of her vehicle, “Sending my prayers to everyone today.” In the background of one of the videos, you can hear a woman say “It’s going to be okay. I promise, okay?”

Friday night, Lady Gaga took to Twitter to offer her feelings regarding the crisis. She wrote “I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones.” She went on to say that she does not know if her home will make it, and that “All we can do is pray together & for each other.”

I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones. I’m sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 10, 2018

Cher

After Cher tweeted yesterday about the Thousand Oaks shooting happening “5 min from where we go to movies,” she confirmed today that her Malibu home was at risk of destruction. On Twitter, she lamented “POOR MALIBU MY BELOVED HOME. IM WORRIED ABOUT MY HOUSE,BUT MY HEART IS BROKEN FOR PPL WHO HAVE LOST EVERYTHING.”

Keeping tabs on 🔥Lijah,Ange, Cats,Gee,Her Dog Cody,Mom,& Winnie,BUT E-BAR WENT HOME TO TAKE CARE OF THEM💪🏻

POOR MALIBU MY BELOVED HOME. IM WORRIED ABOUT MY HOUSE,BUT MY HEART 💔

IS BROKEN FOR PPL WHO HAVE LOST EVERYTHING.

Paul & I are putting final touches on Xmas Swag — Cher (@cher) November 9, 2018

Like so many others who are away from their homes waiting out the fire and praying it will not bring devastation to them and their families, she later wrote “I’m worried about my house, but there is nothing I can do.Friends houses have burned I can’t bear the thought of there being no Malibu I’ve had a house in Malibu since 1972.” While she waits, she said she is working on “Xmas Swag,” choosing “work on something positive.”

I’m worried about my house🔥, but there is nothing I can do.

Friends houses have burned🙏🏻

I can’t bear the thought of there being no Malibu I’ve had a house in Malibu since 1972😭 — Cher (@cher) November 9, 2018

NBC LA reporter Robert Kovacik tweeted a video at 10:30pm PST from in front of the gate to Cher’s property. He turns the camera to show viewers that, now that the fire has jumped the Pacific Coast Highway, it is dangerously close to the singer’s home. The video zooms in toward flames engulfing the brush just one the other side of the street.

Rainn Wilson

Wilson, best known as Dwight Shrute on The Office, tweeted to his followers that his home was amongst those evacuated due to the rapidly spreading fires in Thousand Oaks. Though many fans of The Office and his character replied to the tweet with show-related jokes, the tweet is grave in nature, also pointing out that the fire is posing a threat to Thousand Oaks not even a day after the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting that killed 12. He wrote: “Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods.”

My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you) Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2018

The Kardashians

The city of Calabasas is famed as the “home of the Kardashians,” and is featured regularly on the family’s reality show. So when Calabasas issued an evacuation because of the encroaching Woolsey Fire, fans of the famous sisters used social media to offer prayers and make sure they were alright.

After watching the fire’s movement from the safety of a private plane, Kim Kardashian landed at her Calabasas home with, according to her Instagram story, “1 hour to pack up & evacuate.” As she evacuated, she included videos of fire fighters and police arriving in the area. Kim’s older sister, Kourtney, also used her Instagram story to let followers know she was evacuating with her family. Along with a photo of her packed trunk, she wrote “I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires. No Calabasas tonight.”

Khloe reportedly has not left her home, but assured one concerned follower that she was safe with her brother, Rob, and her baby daughter, True. She also made sure to thank “all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us.”

I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us ❤️❤️ https://t.co/eVlJgWSqVd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

Since that post, Khloe has been tweeting about her nervousness as the fire continues to rage. She is also retweeting updates about the fire, and using the social media app to seek evacuation news.

Alyssa Milano

Last night, Milano told her Twitter followers that she, her kids, and her dogs evacuated their home because of its location in the fires’ path. She shared, too, that her husband was safe in NY, and the horses she owns were being brought to safety by her trainer. She made light of the stressful time for her and her family by saying that she also evacuated her “Doc Marten boots.”

I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

Friday afternoon, Milano updated her Twitter with a more urgent post, asking “If anyone get get 5 horses out of the fire, please help me.” Supportive fans responded, suggesting she spray paint her phone number onto the horses and let them go, but Milano updated once again an hour ago to let them know that “Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but… everything with a heartbeat is safe.” She also reacted to some cruel comments from people who disagree with her political opinions and wished ill on Milano and her home, saying “To those who insisted on still being hurtful because our political affiliation is different, you are what is wrong with the country.”

If anyone can get 5 horses out the fire please help me. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

Iggy Azalea

The singer, who apparently lives on the canyon in Calabasas just tweeted that she is “genuinely concerned about [her] home burning down.” Unable to get back to her house to retrieve any personal belongings, she waits to see what kind of personal impact the fire will have on her.

Iam genuinely concerned about my home burning down it’s right on the canyon in calabasas and I can’t get home to any of my things right now. 😩🤞 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 9, 2018

Caitlyn Jenner

It was reported earlier today by TMZ that Caitlyn Jenner’s Malibu home was among those destroyed by the Woolsey Fire. Since that report, Jenner and her girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, posted a video assuring fans that they and their dogs are “out of the fire zone” at a safe house. In the video, Jenner says “Don’t know if the house made it or not, it’s still up in the air.” Hutchins contributes “We’re having a vodka. It’s been a hell of a morning. But we’re safe, that’s all that matters.”

Will Smith & his Family

Earlier today, Will Smith started sharing video on his Instagram story of the fire’s location relative to his house. At first, he told followers that his house was “probably about 8 miles away from it;” though they hadn’t been told to evacuate, Willow apparently was nervous and asked him to go outside and observe the smoke from a high point on their property.

Seven hours later, he checked again from that same point, and zoomed in to show viewers that he was, for the first time, able to see flames. Though their home still wasn’t in an evacuation zone at the time, he said: “I don’t like it, so we’re gonna go.”