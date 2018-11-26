Leandro Jasso: A Tribute to a Fallen U.S. Soldier

Sergeant Leandro Jasso was just 25 years old and on his third tour of duty when he was killed in Afghanistan. The Department of Defense confirmed in a news release on November 25, 2018, that Lasso had died the previous day in Garmsir District, Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

Jasso was fatally wounded “while engaging enemy forces” in the Khash Rod District. The Pentagon shared that the incident was under investigation, but did not reveal further details in the release. Jasso had been part of the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. Fox News cited defense officials as saying that Jasso was killed while combating Al Qaeda forces.

The Army Times, citing the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, reported that Jasso was rushed to a medical facility in Helmand province. He died November 24 from his injuries. The Army Times also listed Jasso’s honors:

• Army Achievement Medal

• Army Good Conduct Medal

• Ranger Tab

• Combat Infantryman Badge

• Expert Infantryman Badge

Leandro Jasso enlisted in the Army in 2012 and was on his third tour of duty. He is the 10th service member killed in Afghanistan in 2018. His battalion commander, Lt. Col. Rob McChrystal, described Jasso as a “humble professional who placed the mission first, lived the Ranger Creed and will be deeply missed.”

Jasso was born and raised in Leavenworth, Washington. The Seattle Times reported that he attended Cascade High School. His former seventh grade teacher, Andrea Brixey, described Jasso to the newspaper as someone who had a lot of questions, and liked to respectfully challenge authority. She shared that on the first day of school, he called her by her first name. “He wasn’t busy being a ringleader and trying to torment me. That was just how he rolled. He was never disruptive or difficult, but he always questioned authority on every level. But once he got the answers, he was the best kid to have on your team.”

Well-wishers have taken to social media to express their gratitude for Jasso’s service and share condolences at his loss.

My heart goes out to family & loved ones of 25 y/o Leandro Jasso, #USArmy 75th #Ranger Bn KIA yesterday in Afghanistan. RIP brave hearthttps://t.co/njTUBPDmt0 — INFANTRY COMBAT VET (@John_Kieffer) November 26, 2018

John Keiffer, who identifies as a Vietnam veteran, wrote, “My heart goes out to family & loved ones of 25 y/o Leandro Jasso, #USArmy 75th #Ranger Bn KIA yesterday in Afghanistan. RIP brave heart.”

RIP, Sgt. Leandro Jasso, my deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and comrades-in-arms. — RoRo Williams (@RRRoro) November 26, 2018

“RIP, Sgt. Leandro Jasso, my deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and comrades-in-arms.”

Debbie Lyon shared on Facebook, “Sgt Leandro Jasso from Leavenworth, WA was on his third deployment in Afghanistan when he was killed in combat yesterday. Saying thank you for your service just isn’t enough. My heartfelt condolences and prayers of comfort are for his family and friends over their loss.”

Rest easy, Warrior. May God bless your family and friends. Sgt Leandro Jasso – Army Ranger Killed in Afghanistan 2018 https://t.co/Pjkb2wy2SC — Mell Bishop (@MellBishop) November 26, 2018

Mell Bishop, who identified as a retired law enforcement official, wrote, “Rest easy, Warrior. May God bless your family and friends. Sgt Leandro Jasso – Army Ranger Killed in Afghanistan 2018.”

Please remember Sgt. Leandro A.S.Jasso and his family in your prayers. Eternal Rest grant unto him o Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. Amen. https://t.co/kMXcQuknva — Geri Mulvihill (@MulvihillGeri) November 26, 2018

Geri Mulvihill wrote, “Please remember Sgt. Leandro A.S.Jasso and his family in your prayers. Eternal Rest grant unto him o Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. Amen.”

Editorial note: Friends and family members of Sergeant Leandro Jasso are encouraged to reach out with memories about him. Those tributes will be added to this post.

READ NEXT: Dr. Tamara O’Neal: A Tribute to the Mercy Hospital Victim