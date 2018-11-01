Lindsay Mages ‘Caused Mental Injury’ to Student, Cops Say

Lindsay Mages, a Hillside Elementary School teacher in Virginia, is accused of having a non-sexual inappropriate relationship with a student that ’caused or created’ mental injury, cops said. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that Mages, 28, was arrested on October 31. Authorities say Mages “created or inflicted, threatened to create or inflict, or allowed to be created or inflicted upon the child a physical or mental injury by other than accidental means, a misdemeanor” of a minor she was in the care of.

The sheriff’s department says Mages had a relationship with the student between January 2018 and August 2018. At the time, Mages was a teacher at both Hillside Elementary School and Discovery Elementary School in Ashburn, Virginia. The department added that in addition to being a student of Mages’, she was also responsible for the child after school.

Mages has been held without bond at the Loudon County Adult Detention Center. The department also says that further information about the incident is being withheld to protect the identity of the child.

Mages Was Married in July 2016

The sheriff identified Mages as being a resident of Aldie, Virginia. Mages is still listed as a registered teacher within the Loudoun County Public School District. A now-deleted profile for Mages at Hillside Elementary School’s website says that the 2018/19 school year was to be her first teaching at the school. It would be her fifth overall in the district. Mages writes, “I grew up in this area, and I love the community!” According to her The Knot page, Mages’ maiden name is Robeson. She married Jake Mages in Middleburg, Virginia, in July 2016.

Mages Was Educated at George Mason University

The profile contains some biographical information for Mages. It says that she is a graduate of Loudoun County High school and studied elementary education at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. Mages also attained a master’s in education from the school. Mages mentions that she “recently moved from Ashburn to Aldie with my husband and dog, Cana.” Mages concludes by saying, “I try to visit a new place every year to learn about different ways of life and to experience new adventures. I cannot wait to meet my new students and to begin teaching and learning from the students at Hillside Elementary!”

Mages Is the Second Teacher in Her District to Be Arrested Within the Last Week for Inappropriate Behavior Involving a Student

Mages arrest came five days after another Loudon County Public Schools teacher, Samuel Hermens, 30, was accused of taking “upskirt” photos of female students. Inside NOVA reports that Hermens was arrested on October 26 after being accused of taking the pictures at Woodgrove High School. The alleged picture-taking took place in the hallway on the morning of his arrest. Hermens was a reading teacher at the school. The Loudon Times reports that a preliminary hearing has been set up for Hermens on December 20.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side