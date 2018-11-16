Loren Culp: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Loren Culp is a police chief in Republic, Washington who refuses to enforce the state’s new gun laws and called to make it a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary City.” Culp wrote on Facebook that he would not allow his officers to enforce a new law passed overwhelmingly by the state’s voters last week.

Nearly 60 percent of Washington voters backed Initiative 1639, which raised the age minimum to buy guns, creates strong penalties for violations of safe storage laws, and requires anyone trying to buy a semi-automatic rifle to complete an enhanced background check and go through a waiting period, KXLY reports.

Though the initiative, which makes the state’s gun laws among the strictest in the nation, passed overwhelmingly, about 73 percent of voters — about 2,542 people — in Ferry County, where Republic is located, voted against the initiative.

“The second amendment says the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. As long as I am Chief of Police, no Republic Police Officer will infringe on citizens right to keep and Bear Arms [sic], PERIOD!” Culp wrote on the “Republic Police WA” Facebook page after the measure passed. He later proposed an ordinance to make Republic, Washington a “2nd Amendment sanctuary city.”

1. New Gun Laws in Washington Among The Strictest In The US

Initiative 1639 would make Washington’s gun laws among the strictest in the nation and has already drawn a legal challenge from the National Rifle Association, KREM reported.

The initiative bans the sale of semi-automatic rifles to anyone under the age of 21. Sales to anyone who does not reside in the state are also banned. Anyone seeking to buy a semi-automatic firearm is required to undergo an enhanced background check and provide proof that they completed a firearms training course.

The bill also sets new standards for safe storage of firearms and allows gun sellers to add a $25 fee to semi-automatic rifle purchases to pay for the new regulations.

The NRA and the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) filed a lawsuit claiming the law violates the Constitution.

According to a press statement, the lawsuit says that the measure “violates the commerce clause by banning sales of rifles to non-residents, and that it unconstitutionally impairs the rights guaranteed by the First, Second and Fourteenth Amendments, and Article I Section 24 of the Washington State Constitution by preventing the sale to otherwise qualified adults under age 21 of certain rifles.”

“We are disappointed that too many Evergreen State voters were fooled into supporting this 30-page gun control scheme, despite overwhelming law enforcement opposition,” SAF Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb said in the press release. “This initiative is an affront to the constitutional rights enshrined in the Second Amendment and the Washington state constitution, especially for young adults.”

NRA official Chris Cox added that “I-1639 violates the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens and puts people at risk. This lawsuit is the first step in the fight to ensure that Washingtonians are free to exercise their fundamental right to self-defense.”

2. Loren Culp Says New Law is Unconstitutional

Culp said after the law passed that he would not allow his officers to enforce a law he believed to be unconstitutional.

“We took an oath to uphold and defend the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the State of Washington, and [I-1639] completely flies in the face of both the U.S. and state constitution,” he told KXLY.

“I believe, eventually, this will be overturned in the courts, but that could take some time,” he added.

3. Loren Culp Wants to Make Republic, Washington a ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary City’

Culp wrote on Facebook that he wants to create an ordinance for “prohibition on state and federal infringement of the right to keep and bear arms.” His proposal calls for making Republic, Washington a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary City” and urges nearby communities to do the same.

A city clerk told KXLY that the ordinance will be presented to the city council Monday but added that she was unsure that any action would be taken. Culp told the station that he does not need the city council’s approval to refuse to enforce the state law.

4. Republic, Washington Mayor Backs ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary City’ Idea

Republic Mayor Elbert Koontz told The Spokesman-Review that the city council will discuss the idea and offered praise to the proposal.

“Everybody in Republic seems to like it and has decided that it seems like a great thing,” Koontz told the newspaper. He added that “People from all over the state calling and texting.”

“I don’t expect a decision any time soon,” he admitted. “It’s going to be an interesting City Council meeting.”

Koontz said the city council has to evaluate potential blowback from the state and federal governments.

“What could they do?” he asked.

Spokane City Councilman Breean Beggs warned that the state could penalize the city.

“The state could pass a law that says they’ll reduce state allocation of money if the law isn’t enforced. That’s typically their reaction when small jurisdictions try to subvert their laws,” Beggs said.

5. Loren Culp Has Proposed Ordinance to Make Republic, Washington a ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary City’

Culp posted the “2nd Amendment Sanctuary City” ordinance that will be proposed to the city council on Facebook. The ordinance says:

WHEREAS, the City of Republic believes that: A. The 2nd Amendment to the Constitution of the United States reads as follows, “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” B. Article 1 section 24 of the Washington State Constitution reads as follows, “The right of the individual citizen to bear arms in defense of himself, or the state, shall not be impaired, but nothing in this section shall be construed as authorizing individuals or corporations to organize, maintain or employ an armed body of men.” C. All federal and State acts, laws, orders, rules or regulations regarding firearms, firearm accessories, and ammunition are a violation of the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Article 1 Section 24 of the Washington State Constitution. NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF REPUBLIC, WASHINGTON STATE, DO ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS: SECTION 1: PROHIBITION ON STATE AND FEDERAL INFRINGEMENT OF THE RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS A. The Republic City Council declares that all federal and state acts, laws, orders, rules and regulations past, present or future, in violation of the U.S. and/or State Constitutions are not authorized by the said Constitutions and violate the true meaning and intent as given by the Founders and Ratifiers and are hereby declared to be invalid in the City of Republic, shall not be recognized by the City of Republic, are specifically rejected by the City of Republic and shall be considered null and void and of no effect in the City of Republic. B. No agent, employee, or official of the City of Republic, or any corporation providing services to the City of Republic shall provide material support or participate in any way with the implementation of federal or state acts, orders, rules, laws or regulations in violation of the 2nd Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article 1 Section 24 of the Washington State Constitution. C. Nothing in this Ordinance shall affect City Ordinance 94-05 which prohibits, for safety reasons, the discharge of firearms in the City limits except in the defense of self or others. SECTON 2. REQUESTED INVOLVEMENT OF NEIGHBORING COMMUNITIES The City of Republic calls upon other local jurisdictions within the State of Washington to join us in this action by passing a similar ordinance. SECTION 3: URGING ACTION BY THE STATE GOVERNMENT The City of Republic requests that copies of this ordinance be immediately transmitted to each individual legislator that represents our district in the State government urging each to introduce similar legislation on a state level during the next legislative session. SECTION 4: SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any provisions of this ordinance or its application to any person or circumstance are held invalid, the remainder of the Ordinance, or the application of the provision to other persons or circumstances is not affected. SECTION 5: EFFECTIVE DATE. This Ordinance shall become effective from and after the date of its passage by the City Council, approval by the Mayor and five (5) days after publication as required by law.

