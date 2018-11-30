Maddox Hyde: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The mailbox at Ohio Street is likely not large enough for Christmas cards this year.

Postmarks from Wales, Australia, Texas, Vancouver, Delaware, Delhi, Jerusalem, South Africa, Mexico, New Zealand, and Malaysia fill the box. There’s nary a place in the world where a hand-written card has not been postmarked for Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania addressed to Maddox Hyde, the 14-year-old middle school student who has captured hearts globally.

Maddox is dying; his family says he has weeks to live. Maddox had a gift in mind for what may be his last Christmas. And the world is helping to fulfill that wish.

But even as he faces a terminal illness, he’s smiling and helping others. And on Saturday, Dec. 1, he will play in a video game tournament to raise money for other ill and terminally ill kids.

This is a story that will restore your faith. Promise.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Maddox Has Weeks to Live, His Family Says

According to his family, when Maddox was 6, what otherwise might have appeared as just a bloody nose developed into a tumor the “size of a grapefruit” on the adrenal gland that sits above his kidney. He was treated over the course of 18 months. Then, a scan revealed an inoperable tumor on his right hip.

This is Maddox’s “cancer journey” story:

“Maddox and his family traveled to another children’s hospital for a clinical trial. On March 29, 2012 Maddox was in remission again. But, only three days later, he was paralyzed and diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome a disease that attacks from the feet up. He was in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit on a ventilator for two weeks.”

“From the hospital, Maddox spent two months at the rehab center where he relearned how to walk, eat, and write. All of his abilities and feelings returned, except for some lingering weakness in his left foot.”

“Ten months later, a small tumor was found on his spine. He started more treatments and the tumor was shrinking, until it exploded after six weeks and grew drastically in his back. After Maddox felt his mouth becoming numb and weak, an MRI showed a tumor on the back base of his head.”

Maddox has stage 4 high risk Neuroblastoma, tumors and Guillain-Barré. And yet, he fights. And smiles.

Now, his family says, rather than subject him to additional treatments, “they are heading home with him to keep his pain controlled as he lives his final weeks.”

2. Maddox Has Asked for Christmas Cards From Around the World. And the World is Responding

“It has just come to my attention that we have a local child from the Dubois middle school who is being sent home on hospice. He has what the doctors are calling terminal cancer. He would like to receive lots of Christmas cards. Please send him a card and share this. We believe in you and support you Maddox!”

One on its way from Cornwall ,England👍 pic.twitter.com/28Z2ToP1gk — Bib (@Bib29823254) November 29, 2018

People from The Netherlands, Amarillo, Texas, Fullerton, California, Belfast Northern Ireland Seattle, Washington, have cards on the way. And classrooms full of kids in the U.S. and the U.K. And families from Lima, Peru and Lagos, Nigeria.

One is on its way from North Carolina 💌 pic.twitter.com/un47BcwRzL — Paying Attention 🌊❄️🌲☃️🌲❄️🌊 (@GinaMarie1952) November 29, 2018

Some say they have not sent a Christmas card for years, decades even but Maddox has inspired them. And for some, helped see their faith restored.

“Faith in humanity restored. Reminds me of that quote from ‘Starman,’ when alien Jeff Bridges tells human Karen Allen: ‘You are at your best when things are at their worst.’❤️”

sending one from New Zealand…….🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/4Rtdr256Qd — Folie à deux Ⓥ (@GodAbcess) November 29, 2018

Thank you very much for posting this, @WowzerValzer. Here's my son and I's card for him ✌️🙂 pic.twitter.com/YU4gunv0H4 — 🐐💨 Those Damn Goats (o_O) (@ThoseDamnGoats) November 30, 2018

Send cards to:

Maddox Hyde, 333 Ohio St., Reynoldsville, PA, USA 15851

3. A Video Gamer, Maddox Will Play in the ‘Extra Life’ Marathon December 1 to Help Raise Money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Extra Life is a fundraising and gaming marathon to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. One hundred percent of the donations go to local hospitals.

Maddox is a team captain. On his Extra Life fundraiser page, he wrote:

“To be remembered as an inspiration to others, and as a Champion for other kids like me, I will be playing games on Dec. 1 starting at 11AM. Together we will make a difference for sick kids,” Maddox says.

Maddox’s team says it is on a “mission to help sick and injured kids in our local communities. Each of us has chosen our local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital that treats thousands of children each year, regardless of their illness, injury or even their family’s ability to pay.”

Donations are tax-deductible and, Extra Life says, “will make miracles happen for families who desperately need them.”

You can donate here.

4. Maddox’s Mom Kristi Recently Reminded People to ‘Think of Innocent Kids Who Haven’t Yet Lived’ When Donating to Cancer Reseacrh

“I see tons of people jumping the gun and getting ready for breast cancer month and that’s great, my heart goes out to those people as well. Let’s not skip September and GO GOLD for childhood cancer awareness,” Kristi wrote.

“Eight years ago my little kindergarten boy was diagnosed with stage 4 high risk Neuroblastoma. 2 relapses and 4 tumors later he’s still fighting. I strongly support anything cancer related, but these kids only get 4% of funding for research. Next time you donate ask where it’s going and think of these innocent kids who haven’t even lived yet!”

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, “In the U.S., 15,780 children under the age of 21 are diagnosed with cancer every year; approximately 1/4 of them will not survive the disease. A diagnosis turns the lives of the entire family upside down. The objective of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is to put a spotlight on the types of cancer that largely affect children, survivorship issues, and – importantly – to help raise funds for research and family support.”

You can donate here.

5. The Friends of Maddox Facebook Page Keeps People Up-To-Date & Captures Moments From His Life. Support for the Teen Has Grown

Kristi and hundreds of ‘Friends of Maddox’ regularly post updates and images on the Facebook page create to keep people up-to-date on th teen’s progress. Kristi posted Friday, Nov. 30:

“Just a little update and a few things that have been happening the past few days. We went to watch the DuBois Dream team place some b-ball! They were great as always. He went in to visit his friends and teachers at the school. We even had lunch with Jonah 😊. And of course the cards… they are flooding in from all over. Thank you to Torie Sedor for getting us a map to keep track. He plays with R2D2 everyday!!! It lights up and makes noise like R2D2. On a health side…. he’s been doing pretty good lately. Finally eating some, minimal pain, and I think last night was the most I seen him out and about the house.”

Maddox had been attending school as long as he was able. He visited DuBois Area Middle School to see classmates and teachers. They welcomed him with love and open arms.

