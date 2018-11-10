Malibu High School & the Woolsey Fire: November 10 Reports Confirm School Survived [PHOTOS]

Rumors have been running wild that Malibu High School was destroyed by the Woolsey Fire, but the Malibu Times just shared that the high school survived and there was just minor damage to the school from the fire, as of November 10.

Malibu High School CONFIRMED survived. "There appears to be some minor damage to the MHS field and possibly a construction trailer, but otherwise all are in good condition," per @SMMUSD. #WoolseyFire — The Malibu Times (@TheMalibuTimes) November 10, 2018

Santa Monica-Malibu USD told The Malibu Times that there was minor damage to the Malibu High School field and a construction trailer, but otherwise the school was in good condition, it appeared.

Rumors were flying on Friday that the high school was burning down or destroyed. One person shared this video on Facebook, from an unknown source, and the school appeared to be on fire.

Part of Malibu High School appears to be engulfed in flame in a video originally shared to the @991KBU Facebook group (origin unknown). District officials are meeting this afternoon to assess the “extent of damage” at MHS #WoolseyFire https://t.co/01fHH7Rewn pic.twitter.com/jVkHQ8keQU — The Malibu Times (@TheMalibuTimes) November 9, 2018

However, others later said it appeared it was just the new building that had caught on fire and firefighters were protecting the school.

‼️ Update on MALIBU HIGH ‼️Just the new building caught fire & firefighters are protecting the school! God bless all rescue personnel! ♥️ — Kimberly Michelle (@Kimbooooly) November 10, 2018

And now we have confirmation. Not only did the district confirm with Malibu Times, but Matt Tinoco, a reporter with KPCC, also visited the site and shared these photos on Twitter. He wrote: “Malibu high school is okay. Parts of its construction site did burn, but the school appears mostly untouched.”

Malibu high school is okay. Parts of its construction site did burn, but the school appears mostly untouched. pic.twitter.com/TBQrIgkVmV — Matt Tinoco (@onthatbombshell) November 10, 2018

The Woolsey Fire is now 70,000 acres, according to the latest update by CAL FIRE. On Saturday it had grown to 14,000 acres. The fire is 0 percent contained, LAist reported.

The Woolsey Fire began Thursday afternoon as a “smaller” fire in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in Santa Susana Pass, ABC 7 reported. It was close enough that you could see it near the Hill Fire in aerial photos. But now the fire has grown because of strong winds in Santa Ana.

More than 200,000 residents and 75,000 homes, including in Malibu, are now under mandatory evacuations from the Woolsey and Hill fires.

Here’s a list of some of the areas that have been issued evacuation orders in the Malibu region:

All of the city of Malibu (Google)

(Google) Areas in the Malibu region south of the 101 Freeway, from Ventura County line to Las Virgenes/Malibu Cyn, and southward to the ocean (Google)

Residents should use PCH to evacuate and avoid canyon roads.

The 101 Freeway from Valley Vista to Reyes Adobe (areas of Agoura Hills, Calabasas and Westlake Village) (Google)

Liberty Cyn west to Decker Cyn and south all the way to the Pacific Coast Highway (Malibu)

Evacuations in Ventura County for the Woolsey and Hill fires, as of 11:45 a.m. Saturday, include:

Camarillo Springs – All areas (Hill Fire)

Point Mugu Naval Base (Hill Fire)

Vallecito Trailer Park – All areas (Hill Fire)

California State University Channel Islands – All areas (Hill Fire)

Dos Vientos – All areas outlined on map below (Hill Fire)

South Coast – All areas outlined on map below (Hill Fire)

Bell Canyon – Entire Community(Woolsey Fire)

Oak Park – Entire Community (Woolsey Fire)

Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23 (Woolsey Fire)

West of Highway 23 – south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd. (Woolsey Fire)

South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23 (Woolsey Fire)

South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line (Woolsey Fire)

Wood Ranch and Long Canyon – All areas outlined on map below (Woolsey Fire)

A voluntary evacuation is in place for Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch (Woolsey Fire).

You can see exactly where your address falls in Ventura County evacuations by scrolling down to the map on this page.

Evacuations in LA County include:

Mandatory evacuations in Los Angeles County include:

Residents of Malibu

Calabasas

Hidden Hills

Westlake Village

Agoura

Unincorporated areas of the county directly impacted by the fire

Remember, you can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org. Other sources for staying updated on this fire include @CHPWestValley and @VCFD_PIO.

In the Malibu region, visit www.MalibuCity.org and scroll down to Alert Center and select “Emergencies” to sign up for Malibu Emergency Alerts by text or email. Sign up for City of Malibu Disaster Notifications at www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications.

For the latest updates on LA County evacuations, check here.