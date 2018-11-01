Manowar Drops Guitarist Karl Logan Over Child Pornography Charges

Manowar, the heavy metal band hailing from Auburn, New York, dropped guitarist Karl Logan after Logan was arrested and charged with with six counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to ABC15, 53-year-old Logan was arrested Aug. 9 on six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. That charge involves possessing material showing a minor engaged in sexual activity. These counts reference offenses that took place between June 18 and August 2 of this year, according to ABC.

Manowar released a short, non-descriptive statement regarding the charges, stating: “With regard to Karl Logan’s arrest and the charges against him: Due to the fact that Karl and his attorneys are dealing with these issues, he will not perform with MANOWAR. The new album and upcoming tour will not be affected.”

Details have begun to emerge regarding the charges filed against him via an article in WCCB Charlotte. Arrest warrants say Logan had “several videos which depicted girls between the ages of four and 12-years-old engaged in a variety of sexual acts with unidentified men,” Charlotte station WCCB reported.

According to WCCB, under N.C. General Statute §14-190.17A, “a person commits the offense of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor if, knowing the character or content of the material, he possesses material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.”

Logan was freed on $210,000, according to jail records. WCCB reports that Logan’s arrest in August likely became public last week “because of a reporter’s inquiry into the case,” Billboard reported, citing a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokesperson.

Manowar claims on its website to be the first metal band “to include sword & sorcery imagery in both their lyrics and on their album covers,” and states that they are “among the first metal bands to record with an orchestra.“ They also claim to be the “loudest band in the world,” and have broke that record three times.