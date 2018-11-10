Marissa Mowry, Trevor Lawrence’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marissa Mowry is the longtime girlfriend of Trevor Lawrence, the starting quarterback for the Clemson tigers.

Lawrence has been a force for the Tigers since replacing senior Kelly Bryant; Clemson’s game against Boston College will mark the first night road start for Lawrence.

Mowry has served as a support system for Lawrence for several years now. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mowry & Lawrence Have Been Dating Since 2016

Mowry and Lawrence appeared to meet in high school in 2016 and have been dating ever since. Their first couples Instagram on Mowry’s feed was posted on April 30, 2016.

As for Lawrence, his first post of Mowry was published a week later on May 7, 2016. Since then, Mowry and Lawrence have frequently shared photos and adoration for one another on their feeds.

For their two year anniversary, Lawrence wrote, “The last 2 years with you have flown by and I hope for many more. I’m so grateful for the person that you are, thanks for sticking with me for so long. I love you❤️”

Mowry Plays Soccer for Anderson University

Mowry is an athlete in her own right. She currently plays soccer as a forward at Anderson University, this fall being her freshman year.

In her recruiting announcement, Mowry was quoted as saying, “I just felt at home when I was there. I love the team and the girls and it’s an amazing program and school where I feel I can grow my walk with God.”

Mowry’s coach said of Mowry, “Marissa has a lot of upside. She is a solid athlete with good awareness. She has good shooting range and ability to find players in behind.”

Overall, the Anderson Trojans had a fall record of 7-8-1.

3. Mowry Is Repped by MP Management For Her Modeling Career

Mowry appears to be pursuing modeling on top of being a student athlete: in her Instagram account bio, she says she is repped by MP Management for modeling. It doesn’t appear that Mowry has done any official work yet, at least nothing that’s been released on the internet.

However, Mowry does have several pictures on her own feed that could feasibly be headshots, as well as a photoshoot of her in an all-Adidas getup.

4. Lawrence & Mowry Both Frequently Share Their Religious Beliefs on Social Media

Marissa’s Twitter bio references Psalm 93:4, which reads, “Mightier than the thunder of the great waters, mightier than the breakers of the sea– the LORD on high is mighty.”

Meanwhile, Lawrence posted a series of photos that he took at some type of weeklong Christian retreat. He captioned the photos, “Most impactful week of my life. Amazed at God’s grace. Blessed to meet some amazing people and start this Journey of bringing some of the kingdom down here to Earth. Let that light shine!”

Mowry also posted a series of journal entries on her Instagram which are all about creating a strong, Christian marriage. One of the sections reads in part, “Vertical relationship: our relationship w/ God. Horizontal relationship: Jesus’ teaching helps our relationship w/ others! In your relationships you need to learn “we are complete in Jesus w/o the other person!”

5. Mowry Frequently Travels to Clemson to Support Lawrence

Mowry appears to attend many of Lawrence’s games at Clemson, and often brings a friend entourage with her. Once described as a “once in a generation” type of player, Lawrence has not disappointed in his rookie season with Clemson.

Since being named the starter over senior Kelly Bryant, the Tigers have averaged 52.8 points and 564 yards per game, and in three games in October, they outscored their opponents 163-20.

When asked about the Boston College game and the potentially frigid weather, Lawrence said, “You just have to try and keep your hands warm. We will be fine. That is not something I am worried about.”

