Amy McGrath, Andy Barr Election Results

Democratic candidate Amy McGrath is fighting Republican Andy Barr for Kentucky’s 6th District. McGrath entered the race on Tuesday having managed to create a tossup in a formerly red district, and if she wins, many think it will be the first signal for a blue wave.

With around one percent of districts reporting, McGrath and Barr are toggling for the lead.

Polls just closed in parts of Indiana and Kentucky. Keep an eye on Kentucky's 6th Congressional District, where Amy McGrath, a former Marine, is trying to unseat a Republican incumbent, Andy Barr. https://t.co/PgSvccmems — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 6, 2018

To see the results as they come in, you can use The New York Times live update coverage here.

