Martha McSally, Kyrsten Sinema Polls: Latest Data Shows Arizona Is a Toss-Up

Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema are neck-and-neck in the polls to take the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Flake.
On the day of the election, who is polling with the highest likelihood to clench the seat?
According to RealClearPolitics, McSally is polling at ahead of Sinema in several polls, varying from one to three points’ advantage- which, to be clear, is certainly within the range of poll inaccuracy. There is also one poll that shows Sinema to be ahead by three points, and another poll that shows the two to be totally tied.
In other words, the race is dead-even heading into the final election count.
You can track Arizona election results here throughout the evening, starting at 9 PM, EST. Politico has rated Arizona, once a deeply red state, to be a tossup in this election, as the state has slowly began to shift blue in recent years.
Here’s a full breakdown of the most recent polls for the Senate race in Arizona.
McSally, Sinema Poll Results Leading Into Election Day
Here are the four most recent polls for the Senate race in Arizona:
Trafalgar Group, 11/4-11/5
|CANDIDATE
|VOTE %
|Sinema
|45
|McSally
|47
ABC15 Arizona, 11/2-11/3
|CANDIDATE
|VOTE %
|Sinema
|49
|McSally
|49
Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers & National Retail Federation, 10/29-11/4
|CANDIDATE
|VOTE %
|Sinema
|45
|McSally
|48
Emerson College, 11/1-11/3
|CANDIDATE
|VOTE %
|Sinema
|49
|McSally
|48
