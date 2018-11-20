Mercy Hospital Victims: Photos, Tributes & Names

Dr. Tamara O’Neal

Dr. Tamara O'Neal was identified as the first victim in the Mercy Hospital shooting in Chicago, Illinois on November 19, 2018. The Franciscan Health website lists Dr. O'Neal's specialty as "emergency medicine" and her provider type as "independent." According to The Chicago Tribune, O’Neal was described as “dedicated to her church and patients,” and involved in helping underprivileged children and the church choir.

In a news conference, Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said that O'Neal had once been in a relationship with the gunman, who was identified as Juan Lopez. A Chicago police officer and a female pharmaceutical assistant were also shot in the rampage. Lopez was described as O'Neal's "ex-fiance."

"This has been a very difficult day, not just for the Chicago Police Department, but for the City of Chicago," said Johnson during the news conference. On Monday afternoon, a "verbal altercation" occurred in the parking lot "between individuals that knew each other," he said, referring to O'Neal and Lopez. A third person, a friend, attempted to intervene "in the verbal dispute." At that time, said Johnson, the man - later named as Lopez - lifted up his shirt to show a handgun and fled into the hospital.

The police superintendent said that the gunman shot and killed O'Neal, with whom he "was in a domestic relationship with." He then fired multiple shots at officers who arrived before they could exit their squad car. He ran into the hospital, and the officers gave chase.

Other officers "engaged the offender for several minutes in the hospital" in a gun battle between Lopez and the police.

Two Other People - Including a Police Officer - Were Murdered in the Rampage

When the dust settled, three people lay dead, not counting the gunman.

"One other female staff member was struck by gunfire, fatally," said Johnson. "One of our officers that responded was also fatally wounded by the offender. During the gunfire, the offender was also fatally wounded." He said that it's unclear whether that wound was by gunfire from police or was self-inflicted. Altogether, four people died at the scene - including the gunman.

A second officer was struck in his holster but not physically in his body. The police superintendent said officers train with hospitals and the Fire Department for incidents.