High School Principal Admits Stealing Students’ ADHD Medicine

Michael Flick resigned from his position as a high school principal after he was arrested for stealing medication that belonged to students. The school nurse reportedly discovered that pills were missing, and the school alerted police. This happened at Great Valley High School in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Flick then confessed to taking the prescription drugs from the nurse’s office. He faces more than a dozen charges and was due back in court November 30.

1. The Nurse First Noticed Three Pills Missing From a Cart That Had Been Locked in the Office & the School Alerted Police

Staff at Great Valley High School appeared to have taken steps to ensure that students could not access the medication in the nurse’s office. Medicine is typically secured in a locked room and few staff members have keys to it.

Citing a criminal complaint, WNBC-TV reported that the school nurse realized that something was wrong with her cart on October 24. Three pills that she was supposed to administer to students was missing.

According to WPVI-TV, the school quickly brought in police to investigate. The Chester County District Attorney’s office was also called in.

2. Investigators Discovered a Total of 93 Pills Had Been Taken & Said Michael Flick Was on Surveillance Video Entering the Locked Room

It turned out that far more than three pills were missing. According to the criminal complaint, investigators discovered that 93 pills had been taken from six bottles.

The medication belonged to five different students being treated for ADHD. The specific drugs are categorized as controlled substances.

Police accessed the school’s surveillance cameras and observed Michael Flick entering the nurse’s office and the locked room where the medication was stored. They confronted Flick and he confessed to stealing the medication.

3. Michael Flick Was Charged on Multiple Counts of Drug Possession & Theft

Michael Flick was arrested by officers with the East Whiteland Township Police Department. He posted $10,000 bond and was released on October 30. He was being represented by attorney Albert P. Massey Jr.

He faces 16 total charges. According to the court record, which you can see in its entirety above, Flick faces 8 counts of Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance By a Person who is Not Registered. It is listed as a misdemeanor.

Flick was also charged with 8 counts of Theft By Unlawful Taking. The court record does not state whether it is a misdemeanor or felony. Under Pennsylvania law, this is determined by the financial value of the stolen items. Property valued at more than $2,000 can warrant a third degree felony charge and seven years behind bars. Items worth less than $50 is a third degree misdemeanor.

4. The School Superintendent Wrote an Email to Parents Acknowledging the Issue of Drug Abuse & That Staffers Had Access to Support Services

Michael Flick resigned his position as principal of Great Valley High School after his arrest. The district superintendent, Regina Palubinsky, reached out to parents explaining what had happened.

In an email, she wrote about how dependency on prescription drugs was a problem nationwide. She stressed that district officials would work to make sure that all staffers were made aware of services available to them if they needed assistance for a similar problem.

Palubinsky wrote that she would not share all of the details since the case was pending. WNBC-TV obtained the email, which read in part, “We will work through this difficult time. Mr. Flick’s intent was not to harm students, and he has asked that we share with you his apology and deep regrets.”

5. Michael Flick Apologized & Said He is Seeking Treatment

Michael Flick is a graduate of Great Valley High School. He became principal of the school in 2012.

WPVI-TV reports that 44-year-old Flick suffered major injuries a few years. He had to undergo multiple surgeries after a car accident. In a letter to the district, Flick wrote that he regrets causing anyone pain, and apologized to “anyone who feels I have let them down.” He stressed that was focusing on getting treatment and recuperating with his family. He also encouraged students to learn from his mistakes and seek help when they need it.

An online search shows that Flick lives in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, which is located about 20 miles from Great Valley High School in Malvern. He is married with three children.

