Midterm Elections 2018: All the Memes You Need to See

Election Day has arrived, and with it an onslaught of memes and gifs to express the feelings of the voters. We’ve assembled the best memes the internet has to offer, along with some memorable takes and reactions from users on Twitter.

The most popular internet meme tied to the Midterm Elections has been “Me Voting In 2016 versus Me Voting In 2018.” The meme has snowballed on Twitter, with users posting the message alongside two images. The images feature the same character, usually a recognizable figure in pop culture, but where the 2016 image presents them clean-cut and happy, the 2018 image shows them looking worn down and exhausted.

According to Know Your Meme, the earliest examples of the “Me Voting In 2016” memes were posted last year, but it really took hold over the past couple of days, with users taking characters like Wolverine, Superman, Luke Skywalker, and Sarah Connor to illustrate their mental exhaustion. Check out some of the most notable examples below.

Me voting in 2016 compared to me voting today @HamillHimself pic.twitter.com/6kkowrcljC — Isaiah Johnson (@IsaiahJ_17) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs Me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/F02naBljxW — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 5, 2018

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/2gCkpkgLhc — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 / Me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/fMgpCoUnff — Bitter Script Reader (@BittrScrptReadr) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/iHhaNqpoJt — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) November 6, 2018

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/VQyLIRYvkt — tyler white or whatever (@TylerRuinsTV) November 5, 2018

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sAI7foXM1V — Brian Scully is VOTING ON 11/6 (@brianscully) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs Me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/usBhMokVu7 — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) November 5, 2018

Instagram Users Have Also Used Memes to Encourage Others to Vote

Instagram users decided to use memes as a means of inspiring citizens to go out and vote. This particular meme format was applied to pop culture instances of panic of drama, where one character warns the other that they need to vote to make a change. Targets included Glinda, the Good Witch from The Wizard of Oz and the now infamous “I just wanted to take another look at you” scene from Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born remake.

There was also a nod to the recent Spice Girls reunion. One user took a classic photo of the group holding up signs with the lyrics to their song “If You Wanna Be My Lover,” only with the chorus replaced with the message: “If You Wanna Be My Lover You Gotta Go F*cking Vote.” Check out the photoshopped meme, and others, below.

Other voters decided to capture the feeling of the Midterm Elections through beloved meme sources like Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Zoolander, and the Star Wars prequel trilogy, particularly Attack of the Clones.

There were also memes pertaining to television shows like Spongebob Squarepants and The Office. “Young People Don’t Matter?” asked one meme, before stating: “False. If All Young People Voted, They’d Comprise 40% Of All Voters” in the manner of Office character Dwight Schrute. Check them out below.

I missed #MemeMonday on purpose so I could do an election day meme. GO FREAKING VOTE EVERYONE. Seriously, go vote…now. Vote. VOTE pic.twitter.com/2rbxOMB3Le — Mr. Pierson (@OPS_MrPierson) November 6, 2018

Today is the day, ya’ll. All of those memes you’ve reposted on the internet have been leading up to this. HAPPY ELECTION DAY! pic.twitter.com/bcKHbVJqaL — KSU Young Democrats (@KStateDemocrats) November 6, 2018

Election Day on Prequel Memes https://t.co/rYvp8opN4X pic.twitter.com/6WsUi3Et7P — Prequel Memes Droid (@PrequelMemesBot) November 6, 2018

My hot, fresh meme depicting life in America on election day. #VOTE #VOTE2018 pic.twitter.com/qRTZxvGrZ9 — Sam Kaplan 🌹 (@LemonKiwiCherry) November 6, 2018