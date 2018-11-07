Milwaukee Absentee Ballots: Last Minute Count Favors Evers

About 47,463 City of Milwaukee absentee and other ballots were counted early in the morning of November 7, 2018, and that’s a big problem for incumbent Republican Governor Scott Walker. Shortly after those ballots were counted, the Associated Press called the race for Tony Evers, the Democrat in the race.

Milwaukee announced at 12:50 a.m. that Walker received 7,181 of those votes, and Democratic challenger Tony Evers received 38,674 of them. That’s likely to make Evers governor by about 30,000 votes, although the race had not yet been called, and the Republican lieutenant governor said they were planning for a recount.

Those votes gave Evers a 2% lead, outside the margin for a recount that the losing candidate wouldn’t have to pay for:

Tony Evers: 1,310,141 50%

Scott Walker: 1,279,994 48%

(99% in)

“My name is Tony Evers, and I’m going to be the next governor of the State of Wisconsin,” said Evers, the state schools superintendent, as he took the stage around 1:30 a.m. on November 7, 2018. He promised “better schools, better roads” and to deliver people’s healthcare needs. He said he would avoid “picking political fights… It’s time for a change, folks. And it is a change that we have delivered.”

The votes will still go through a canvassing process. This is how the Milwaukee ballots broke down: Milwaukee announced that Walker received 7,181 of those votes, and Evers received 38,674 of them. “We are bringing education back to the state of Wisconsin,” said new Lt. Gov. Elect Mandela Barnes, taking the stage with Evers. “We are bringing science back to the state of Wisconsin.”

According to WTMJ-TV, those ballots were taken around 12:30 a.m. to Milwaukee City Hall, and then to the courthouse, where the results were delivered to Milwaukee news reporters. The fact that so many ballots were still not counted in Milwaukee for so long was very bad news for Walker and Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel after a topsy-turvy night of shifting leads and tiny margins. That’s because the City of Milwaukee is a Democratic stronghold, and the rest of the state was 98% in already when those ballots were tallied. WTMJ reports that the Milwaukee votes are “votes in the city of Milwaukee, along with absentee votes, early votes and vote by mail ballots still need to be counted.”

Here is where the race stood before those 47,000 City of Milwaukee votes were counted, to show you how it changed, according to WISN-TV:

Tony Evers 1,261,238 49%

Scott Walker 1,260,176 49%

(98 percent in)

Walker is the Republican incumbent who survived a heated recall, a failed presidential run, and became a conservative darling due to his collective bargaining reforms. However, he also presides over an incredibly polarized state. He is running against Evers, the state Superintendent of Public Instruction, and a Democrat.

The election appears almost certain to end up in recount territory. In order to trigger a recount, the margin must be less than 1 percent. You can read Wisconsin’s recount procedures here.

However, if the margin is over 1 percent – which it now may be in favor of Evers – Walker would have to pay for the recount in order for it to commence.