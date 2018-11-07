Mississippi Senate Race: How Will the Runoff Work?

The Mississippi Senate race has been declared too close to call, with neither Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith nor Democrat Mike Espy getting enough of the vote to secure an election victory.

Now, the vote will likely head to a Nov. 27 runoff between Hyde-Smith and Espy.

Here’s what you need to know.

Hyde-Smith & Espy Won 41.5 & 40.7 Percent of the Vote, Respectively

BREAKING: With no candidate getting 50% of the vote, Mississippi's special Senate election will advance to a runoff, CNN projects https://t.co/iJllsJrczq #CNNElection pic.twitter.com/KmFT59iAnb — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 7, 2018

With 97 percent of the districts reporting on Wednesday at noon, eastern time, Hyde-Smith had secured 41.5 percent of the vote (366,810 votes total) and Espy had secured 40.7 percent of the vote (359,687), respectively.

The other politicians in the election were Republican Chris McDaniel and Democrat Tobey Bartee, who had secured just under 18 percent of the vote, cumulatively, per The New York Times.